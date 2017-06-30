The Most Expensive Kickstarter Funded Video Games of All Time

Kickstarter has ended up being a fantastic platform in which to execute original ideas and concept if you do not have the funding yourself. The site uses crowd funding (pleas from creators for people to help with funding said projects for rewards and often personalized incentives). While Kickstarter has been used as the genesis of many great things, us geeks all know it is an amazing place for gamers to find and help fund video games they want to see made. Sometimes, the team asking for help is a well-known name in the industry, while in other instances, it can just be some small team of gamers in a garage with some coding knowledge and a great concept.

With that in mind, here are some of the most costly yet successful (in most cases) Kickstarter video games of all time.

Star Citizen: Asks For $500K, Gets Almost $40 Million

If that is not a Kickstarter success story I don’t know what is. Some developers wanted to make a deep space sim of sorts and knew it would be ambitious and unlikely to get half a million, but they decided to try anyway. Flash forward, they make close to forty million dollars to put into Star Citizen, which has gone on to amass a huge following.

It also has made the Guinness Book of World Records for highest amount of money ever raised via crowdfunding.

Shroud of the Avatar: Asks For $1 Million, Gets $11 Million

Another great example of the people behind-the-scenes aiming high and thinking the likelihood low, yet people stood enough behind the original concepts of Shroud Avatar to offer up ten times what was being asked for.

How did they do it, you ask?

Well, as easy as it would have been to just apply for a loan, they wanted to make what they considered a true spiritual successor to the Ultima game series from days of yore, which was going to be very costly so they went with Kickstarter. While not getting the highest ratings from reviewers, fans and supporters were pleased with the end result, and the game is still thriving.

Shenmue 3: Asks for $2 Million, Gets $6 Million

Anyone even remotely familiar with this game’s rabid fan base can understand why this one was such a success. Gamers have been clamoring for the end of this game trilogy for WELL over a decade now, so when the chance came for fans to help fund it via Kickstarter, there were many who were more than willing to pay some money to ensure they got to finish one of the most ambitious game series ever made.

Now here’s hoping the game can live up to the hype created by its uber-fans.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: Asks for $500,000, Gets $5 Million

This is another one that makes sense if you know gaming at all. Created by the same genius who made the beloved Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for the Playstation, Bloodstained is the game that he promised would be the true spiritual successor to that original (and still fawned over) game. That is all anyone needed to hear and the money started pouring in, well surpassing the original goal.

The end result is a game that truly does look like the sequel to Symphony of the Night that gamers have begged for since the late nineties. Cannot wait to get our sweaty mitts on this game!

Mighty No. 9: Asks for $99K, Gets $4 Million

What sucks about this entry is while all the others on the list have resulted in success so far, such was NOT the case with Mighty No. 9. Even though the funds received were way more than expected, the end result (which was basically supposed to be a new Megaman game) was anything BUT what it promised to be. Generally, one of the most reviled Kickstarter campaigns of all time, the creator of this series is not ever likely to live this down.

Also, how did you make such a shitty game for $4 million? Seems like you pocketed $3.5 and then just kinda made a mess of a game with what was left over. Not cool. This can be the downside of crowdfunding.

Dishonorable Mention:

Ouya Game Console: Asks for $950K, Gets $8 Million

Though not a game but rather, a video game system, the Ouya was a kickstarter campaign that had GREAT potential. What they wanted to do was create a home system that could download and play all IOS and tablet and phone games. They also made it in such a way where it was really easy to develop for, so they assumed a bunch of great developers would come along and make some top shelf games.

Problem is, they never did and the Ouya, though having funding close to that of a major brand, is a game system most people don’t even know exists, and those who do openly mock it. Saddest part and only way I can truly end this article:

The Ouya was the ONE Kickstarter I ever supported.

*Sigh