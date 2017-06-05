We’ve got an awesome treat for you this week. No, scratch that. TWO treats.

I’m pretty sure you’re all familiar with ThinkGeek, and their cool geek stuff. We’ve coveted our fair share of their products, like the Star Wars Geek Tiki-themed items. And they’ve been our hero since their “other white meat” stunt. So, yeah, we’re excited to partner up with them and make ForeverGeek readers happy campers as we begin the month of June.

So, yeah, we’re excited to partner up with them and make ForeverGeek readers happy campers as we begin the month of June with a giveaway.

Legend of Zelda fans, this one’s for you.

Up for grabs…

Breath of the Wild Sheikah Slate Sketchbook

Imagine yourself out there carrying this slate sketchbook to record your most creative moments…

The sketchbook has 100 perforated sheets (all blank), which you can actually use. However, it is understandable if you want to keep it in pristine condition and show it off when the occasion arises.

This ThinkGeek product is a new release, by the way, so you may very well be one of the first to have it. See more here.

Breath of the Wild Shield Backpack

The other item will blow you away, too. Get this: the backpack has just been launched – a few minutes ago, in fact. Bragging rights, or what???

Con costume or daily use – this backpack will earn you tons of geek cred. Here’s where you can find the shield.

Like what you see?

There’s more Zelda stuff over here.

The Legend of Zelda Giveaway

Now that you know what’s at stake, let’s get down to business.

What do you need to do?

First the details:

There will be two winners – one gets the sketchpad, the other gets the backpack. We’ll do things on a first come first serve basis.

The giveaway starts today, June 5 and ends on Sunday, June 11.

The winners will be announced on Monday, June 12. Again, first come first serve.

You can tweet once a day every day to get more entries.

Let’s do this!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

