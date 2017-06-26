We know there are a lot of you who love Japan – and all it has to offer – like nothing else. Some of you even visit the country on a regular basis, but for those who don’t (or have never been there), this week’s giveaway will be even more of a treat.

Thanks to Tuttle Publishing, we have two copies of the book “Tokyo Geek’s Guide: The Ultimate Guide to Japan’s Otaku Culture, Manga, Anime, Gaming, Cosplay, Toys, Idols & More ” up for grabs.

Whether you’ve been to Tokyo, or you’re planning a trip – or even if it’s just a dream at the moment – this is THE Tokyo geek guide you need to have. At the very least, it will make for excellent reading when you unwind.

What does the book have to offer?

The author is Gianni Simone, “Japan correspondent for Vogue Italia and a regular contributor to The Japan Times. His writings have also appeared on Flash Art and CNN Travel websites and in Zoom Japon and San Francisco Arts Quarterly magazines. Simone has lived in Japan for almost 25 years and he resides in Yokohama with his wife and two sons.”

Simone has been immersed in the geeky underworld of one of the geekiest/nerdiest/coolest cities in the world, and he has put his knowledge to good use with this Tokyo geek guide.

This is the most comprehensive guide ever produced to Tokyo’s geeky underworld. It provides a comprehensive run-down on each major Tokyo district where geeks congregate, shop, play and hangout—from hi-tech Akihabara and trendy Harajuku to newer and lesser-known haunts like chic Shimo-Kita and working-class Ikebukuro.

Dozens of iconic shops, restaurants, cafes and clubs in each area are described in loving detail with precise directions how to get to each location. Maps, URLs, opening hours and over 400 fascinating color photographs bring you around Tokyo on an unforgettable trip to the centers of Japanese manga, anime and geek culture. Interviews with local otaku experts and street people let you see the world from their perspective and provide insights on what is currently happening in Tokyo now which will eventually impact the rest of the world!

No doubt, if you didn’t have any plans of visiting Tokyo in the foreseeable future, you’ll make those plans after reading this book.

Tokyo Geek’s Guide won’t be available till July 11, but you can get yours early if you win this giveaway.

Are You an Anime Fan, Otaku, or Weeaboo?

