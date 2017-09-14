Top Geek Games You Can’t Miss in 2017

2017 has been a year of resurgence. The most popular modern geek games aren’t completely new; they’re sequels or spinoffs of older success stories. Today, we’re homing in on some of the year’s biggest trends. There are still a few months left in 2017. But, each craze detailed below has already supplied at least one strong contender for the Top Geek Game of the Year.

.io Explosion

2017 has seen more .io games and gameplays than ever before. What started as a unique take on multiplayer games has become an industry-changing phenomenon. More than 100 .io titles offer countless hours of competitive online play. Best of all, .io games are completely hassle-free, commonly requiring no registration or downloads.

Agario is the original .io title, and it’s still an ultra-popular, free-to-play browser game. However, our contender for Top Geek Game is Brutes.io. Released in public beta this spring, Brutes.io is a 3D powerhouse. It has top-notch production value, with visuals and sounds that rival paid titles. Its multiplayer arenas, such as Grimm Graveyard and Cowboy Canyon, are filled with secret spots. One glance at the Kombat Guide will show just how many layers are in Brutes.io. If there’s one .io game to rule them all, this could be it.

The Power of the Internet

Crowdsourcing became part of the modern lexicon over a decade ago. The core concept plays upon strength in numbers; the more people involved, the potentially better the result. Crowdfunding might be the preeminent form of crowdsourcing on the web. In the gaming world, crowdsourcing helps to power machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Akinator and the Google Feud game are two of the most popular titles that rely on crowdsourcing. The former is a seemingly magical genie. In Akinator, players think of a character—real or fictional. The AI genie will ask yes-or-no questions to whittle down the potential options. If he guesses the correct character within 25 questions, he wins. Akinator is always surprisingly sharp and infinitely entertaining. Google Feud is Family Feud with Google search results. There are four categories: Culture, People, Names, and Questions. During each round, players must guess how Google autocompletes the search query. All answers are real, as they are based on billions of Google searches.

Google Feud is novel and the perfect example of crowdsourced fun. However, Akinator came out 10 years ago, and it improves every day. For all its magical wizardry, Akinator could be the Top Geek Game of 2017.

More Sequels

Each sequel has great potential to outshine the original. Admittedly, certain original titles are so beloved that they cast an imposingly big shadow. Still, game developers can use what they’ve learned from the first title to create a better new one.

Run 3 is a shining example of how good a sequel can be. Its Explore, Infinite, and Level Editor modes all trump those of the original. The storyline is intriguing and adds several new elements to the game.

Another star sequel is Dogeminer 2: Back 2 the Moon with a Vengeance. The humorous idle game is filled with entertaining animals and time-traveling machines that outshine the original. Practically everything in Dogeminer 2 is tongue-in-cheek, and it’s all hilarious.

Perhaps the best of the sequels is Little Alchemy 2. It is the quintessential geek game, tasking players to perform science experiments. Little Alchemy 2 is smoother, more detailed, and simply better than the original. The humor of the in-game encyclopedia also rivals that of Dogeminer 2. For those reasons and more, Little Alchemy 2 completes our list of the Top Geek Games in 2017.