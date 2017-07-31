Win a TShirt Laundry Bundle: THREE Geeky T-Shirts Up for Grabs!

No, it’s not just another geeky t-shirt giveaway. You couldn’t be more wrong if you’re thinking that.

One, you can never – NEVER – have enough geeky t-shirts.

Two, TShirt Laundry has some pretty cool stuff and we’ve handpicked three of their awesomest designs.

So, wait – what’s TShirt Laundry again?

If it’s a slow day (or you haven’t had your coffee yet), let me spell it out. TShirt Laundry sells geeky shirts, gamer shirts, funny and pop culture shirts online – hundreds of them. Their designs are printed on 100% ring spun cotton (solid colors) and cotton/polyester blend (gray, charcoal) shirts. Read: they’re soft and comfy.

And, because guys like us are suckers for t-shirts and can’t get enough, TShirt Laundry indulges us by releasing new t-shirts every week. (If you do laundry once a month, then you’ll probably need to get at least one tee a week…)

We went through their available designs – it was exquisitely painful because of the sheer volume of t-shirts we wanted and having to choose only three – and here are our final picks, which will go to the lucky, lucky ForeverGeek winner.

There’s really nothing else to say about these t-shirts except that WE WANT THEM!

Want them, too?

Read and follow the instructions below.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Don’t forget to go the extra mile and leave a comment for TWO extra entries. The competition for these t-shirts will be very tough, and you’ll want all the entries you can get. Remember, you can also tweet once a day, every day.

The giveaway starts today, July 31 and ends on August 8.

Oh, and if you can’t wait for the giveaway to end – or you find other designs you want (we’re sure you will), use the code FOREVERGEEK for a 20% discount! No one walks away empty-handed.

Good luck, guys!