How to Turn Your Nerdy Hobby Into Extra Income

Do you like to play video games? Do you create geeky art in your spare time? Do you make crafts that appeal to your favorite fandoms?

Of course you do. Most of us have at least one “nerdy” hobby that makes us happy and keeps us busy when we’re away from our full-time jobs. But most people don’t realize that it’s possible to turn almost any hobby into a revenue stream — if you know what you’re doing.

This may sound impossible at first, but once you learn the basics, you’ll understand how almost anything you’re passionate about can eventually make you money.

Establish a Revenue Model

First, you’ll need to decide how your hobby is going to make you money. There are two general categories of monetization you can follow: