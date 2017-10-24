Meet Clapboss, a fun, simple new device that will help you control your smart home by clapping.

This week we partner with Astrohaus, a consumer electronics startup out of New York, to giveaway over $350 dollars of smart home products. Specifically, we are giving away a Sonos Play:1 connected speaker, a Hue Lights Starter Pack, and Astrohaus’ own, Clapboss.

While you have heard of the wonderful room-filling power of the Sonos Play:1 and the magical control that the Phillips Hue Lights give you, you might not have heard of Clapboss. Launching next month, this new offering from the people over at Astrohaus promises to bring some much-needed simplicity and a little fun to your smart home.

Clapboss gives you the power to control any of your smart home products just by clapping. Simple and quicker than Alexa Echo or Google Home, Clapboss is a fun alternative. Clapboss has advanced internal algorithms to identity clap sounds and ignore everything else. It connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi and has a small, monochromatic screen in front to notify you of what action it triggers. Clapboss is not just for smart devices, it can also order a pizza, call a Lyft, and with integrations into Zapier/IFTTT, thousands of other things too!

Clapboss brings back a simplicity to controlling home appliances. With the growth of smart home devices like connected lights, thermostats, locks, and outlets, simple things have become more complicated to control. What you could once do with the flip of a switch now requires a smartphone or a voice-controlled personal assistant.

Check out their website, clapboss.com, to learn more about the product and sign up for the newsletter.

*Sonos Speaker and Hue Lights will ship at the end of the sweepstakes. Contestant winner will be sent a Clapboss when they are available for purchase.

The ‘Clapboss Smart Home Bundle Giveaway’ begins on 10/24/2017 at 8:00 AM (Eastern Time (US & Canada)) and ends on 10/30/2017 at 11:59 PM (Eastern Time (US & Canada)).

Prizes:

1 (#) winner(s) will receive [Astrohaus Clapboss] (approximate retail value or “ARV”: $89)

1 (#) winner(s) will receive [Astrohaus Smart Outlet Backpack] (approximate retail value or “ARV”: $29)

[Astrohaus Smart Outlet Backpack] (approximate retail value or “ARV”: $29) (#) winner(s) will receive [Sonos Play:1 Speaker] (approximate retail value or “ARV”: $199

[Sonos Play:1 Speaker] (approximate retail value or “ARV”: $199 1 (#) winner(s) will receive [Phillips Hue White Starter kit E26 ] (approximate retail value or “ARV”: $99)

PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU READ THE TERMS & CONDITIONS!

Now, on to sending in your entries. Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

