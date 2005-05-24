Virgins Are Smarter

A new study from the Christian group Focus on the Family analyzed data from the National Longitudinal Study of Youth that was conducted in waves from 1979 to 2000 with 3,750 men and 3,620 women. It controlled for ethnicity and previous educational or economic disadvantage. About half the students were virgins at 18 and half were not. Students were surveyed at age 18 and again at age 38.
The results: When the two groups were evaluated 20 years after their high school graduation, the data showed that both the male and female high school students who remained virgins at least until age 18 enjoyed huge advantages as adults, compared to those who had had sex in high school:
- They completed an average of one year more of higher education
- Their incomes were 20 percent higher.
- They had about half the risk of divorce.
Really I don’t even know what I can add to this one. So many jokes, so little time.
Comments
Anonymous says
How very interesting. I happen to be a virgin woman in my thirties. Virgins are more smarter in a way, it comes down to knowing that so many sexually transmitted diseases are out there- for most of them a virgin has a low risk. However they can be more intelligent in various ways.
18 just says
cameron (desk003) says
haha, yeah, JC, that would have been funny. The thing is, it’s biased. It’s written by a christian org, so you know they’re gonna pick the right people so that it would illustrate their ideas. Like when Bush goes to colleges, they screen everyone so only the people who support everything he’s talking about are allowed inside.
JC says
So coward, I assume you must have humped like a mad rabbit from age 8 or so to accumulate that particular collection of disconnected neurons.
Sauri has the correct answer, I think. Not that everyone who abstains is more intelligent, or the reverse. But maybe it’s just more “proof” that smart folks have a hard time with the opposite sex.
Then of course, there’s the number of people at 18 who were virgins but also idiots and lied about it…
The fun part might have been “what percentage are still virgins at 38”
coward says
Obi-Juan
“They had about half the risk of divorce.”
WTF? They are married and still virgin? Marriages last longer if there’s not sex involved?
not even close to what was said. what a nerd you are they where virgins until 18 and then got married. you must have had sex before you where 18, just proves that its true. ill bet that their risk of aids was much lower too. imagine that abstinence might actualy work, maybe selfcontrol is coming back…
Trent says
Simply another reason why all truth can be reduced to a Seinfeld episode.
chessmaster says
This study stated the obvious
Griffith says
Obi-Juan: Women that remained virgins until they were 18…
Obi-Juan says
Phill Bryant says
They were still virgins cos they were nerds and *couldn’t* get laid.
It all makes sense if you think about it.
Sauri says
It just another case when someone substitute causes with effects. They aren’t smart because of virginity, but they are still virgins because their life priorities and thoughts are slightly more complicated :).