Watch the "Aquaman" pilot for Free

So, before Justin Hartley played Green Arrow on Smallville, he was Aquaman in a pilot that the CW didn’t pick up…a pilot that is probably the most popular and widely watched pilot for a show that wasn’t picked up in history. At the time it was called “Mercy Reef”, but the pilot was soon made available in iTunes and renamed simply Aquaman.
Well, now, if you’re too cheap to buy the pilot in iTunes, you can watch the entire episode right here on Forever Geek.com thanks to AOL.
Comments
Paul Sharp says
I can’t even get to watch it! For some reason it’s not available on ITunes UK? It makes me annoyed, they release pilots and decide to cancel before they’ve been fully aired anywhere else. Then iTunes don’t believe anyone outside the US isn’t worthy!
Daniel says
this looks like it would’ve been a really cool show im really mad the cw didnt pick it up
Night says
Not a bad pilot, i can not see why CW did not pick this up. Because there new show that are coming out in the fall don’t look that good. They should pick up Aquaman.
fabiopedrosa says
Proxy’s always saves the day :P
fabiopedrosa says
“not currently available in your area” is not a nice…
Jo says
i can see why they never actually made the show but being a comic book fan…i would’ve watched it