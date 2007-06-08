Watch the "Aquaman" pilot for Free

So, before Justin Hartley played Green Arrow on Smallville, he was Aquaman in a pilot that the CW didn’t pick up…a pilot that is probably the most popular and widely watched pilot for a show that wasn’t picked up in history. At the time it was called “Mercy Reef”, but the pilot was soon made available in iTunes and renamed simply Aquaman.

Well, now, if you’re too cheap to buy the pilot in iTunes, you can watch the entire episode right here on Forever Geek.com thanks to AOL.