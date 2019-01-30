10 Actors We Want to See Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase Four

In about three month’s time, the current phase of the Marvel cinematic universe will come to a close. The existing list of stars will leave the property to the new generation of heroes, who seem more than capable of continuing to support the franchise. As the future films roll out, here’s some acting talent we’d love to see join the Marvel cinematic universe in Phrase Four.

Rami Malek

The star of Bohemian Rhapsody and Mr. Robot could make an exceptional member of the Marvel cinematic universe. Especially working as a Brainiac-type, Malek could be interesting antihero or relatable villain. If Marvel can finally get off the Deadly Sky Laser jag they’ve been on since 2008, anyway. Doctor Strange was a great break from that trope, and Malek as a mind-bending villainous supergenius would be beautiful.

Timothée Chalamet

I know, I can feel the heat from the Tomothée slash fiction on my face just thinking about the idea. We might be flying a little too close to the sun with this kind of pairing. But since Tumblr banned porn, we don’t have to worry about spontaneous fandom wildfires. Not everyone can be the hero in these productions. If there’s anything Marvel products could amp up, it’s the emotional relatability of their characters outside quippy charisma. Timothée is good at once thing, and it’s subtle emotionality.

Richard Madden

The gruff-and-tumble Scotsman is more than just an accent so sexy it should frankly be illegal. He’s also got action-hero skills aplenty, as shown off most recently in Netflix’s Bodyguard, a limited run series with almost more betrayal than your standard Game of Throne’s season. Madden could make a great mid-level agency-backed villain or a gruff hero loves a hopeless battle.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves could keep making John Wick films forever and we would all probably be happy about it. While not performing random acts of charity for passersby throughout Los Angeles, Reeves charms the pants off everyone he talks to. He might not have the strongest acting chops, but his no-bullshit hero persona in the Wick films could be a nice addition to the less-serious contemporary cast.

Brendan Fraser

When the world was young and The Mummy was released, Brendan Fraser was a bankable god. But as the nineties came to a close, his bankability quickly expired. What went wrong for the much-loved Breden? Hard to say without the inside scoop. But with his chops for witty action banter, he’s a great fit for a Marvel universe that also contains Chris Pratt.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s entire personal brand could be summed up like this: bring all parts of a Marvel film to every movie you’re. Wise-cracking banter? Improbably suave star acting like a giant nerd? Muscle-bound punch-ups between unbeatable supers? He’s got it all. He’s perfect for a Marvel production since he’s been doing it on his own sets for years. Get this guy out of the hell of well-paying blockbusters that lavish him in fame and tie him into a ten-year contract, please!

Gillian Anderson

The smart-lady-in-chief of the modern Hollywood dames, Gillian Anderson would crush a cameo role as a scientist type. It would be such a fitting cap on her career, to play the campy version of the Scully role in a Guardian’s film. If they ever get back to making those with James Gunn, anyway. If not, we’d take her as Shanni’s long-lost cross-racial aunt in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Needs A Constitution.

Emilia Clarke

The pint-sized star of flaming legend has been gradually burnishing her chops as the most badass version of a proto-Lara Croft: working outside, rolling around a lot, and burning people to death that cross her. Those are just some of the fine characteristics that Clarke brings to her sometimes-villainous portrayal of Game of Throne’s Daenerys Targaryen. She might be tied up with Star Wars right now, the poor creature, but if she can walk around the lot to pitch in as a super-villain antagonist on a Marvel set, we’d be thrilled.

Alexandra Daddario

A penetrating gaze a strong wit round out Alexandra Daddario’s portfolio, and top-notch turns in her acting career give us the confidence that she can handle banter with the voluable characters of the Marvel’s next generation. Plus she’s obviously bright, making here a great Cobie Smudgers replacement should things turn out that way.

Emily Blunt

Her turn as the carousing Full Metal Bitch in Edge of Tomorrow is one of my all-time favorite female action hero performances. She’s human but incredibly frightening, and she never lets up. Not even after softening romantically, she is as hard as nails. That kind of hardcore character is absent from the current crop of Marvel heroes. We’d hardly be disappointed to see that attitude come up.

Now, please allow me to pitch two pie-in-the-sky personal hopes:

Tom Hanks

Humor me! A man can dream. Hanks is simply impossible to dislike, despite his dreadful luck as a traveler. Hanks could make a great post-Stark father figure for the younger Avengers. Plus he’s bankable. Since the nineties, this guy has been a bankable star. Marvel hardly needs the box office draw, but they’d be fools to turn it away!

Will Smith

The Marvel cinematic universe has been unprecedentedly diverse. The leader of the pack could arguably be Black Panther, a hero so not-white they put it right there in the name. And that’s dope, as far as I’m concerned. But that doesn’t mean we should automatically reject other famous black actors. Will Smith might be busy ruining Aladain: Oh No My Childhood, but once he’s done, he’ll need a nice action role to revitalize his career. He’d make a great number-two for a martial-arts based super like Daredevil. Not as Foggy, but maybe has Matt’s amorous armorer?

