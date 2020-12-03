During the holidays, many look forward to celebrating Christmas with festive lights, heartwarming movies, and generally happy thoughts. However, if you like to spice things up, you can opt to go to the opposite end of the spectrum. While some may go for the cheerful Christmas ending, there are those who want a bit of gore and horror. So if you’re in the mood for a little scare this holiday season, you have come to the right place. Here are 10 scary holiday movies for you to check out.

This film is a psychological thriller about a love-crazed teenager Luke and his unrequited feelings for his babysitter Ashley. While babysitting Luke one night, Ashley realizes that Luke isn’t the same kids she once knew. What turns out as a harmless teenage crush, creepily develops into an obsession of epic proportions.

Dead of Night (1945)

Dead of Night may be an old film, but this will definitely scare the wits out of you! This critically-acclaimed anthology horror film has an approval rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. It focuses on several story arcs, mainly on architect Walter Craig’s. Craig visits Pilgrim’s Farm to meet a potential client. When he gets there, he gets a strange feeling that he’s been there before. Inside the house, he meets a group of people who also seem to have the same strange feeling. Each person shares with the group their strange experiences, and they find out that things are about to get even stranger.

Jack Frost is a comedy slasher film featuring the titular serial killer turned killer snowman. The story begins with the incarcerated Jack Frost detained and on his way to his execution. The truck carrying Frost gets into an accident and crashes with a truck carrying dangerous genetic material. The accident is thought to have killed him, but instead causes him to morph with the snow. He comes back to life as a mutated killer snowman, and seeks revenge on the man who caught him.

The psychological slasher film will surely freak you out. The main character, Billy, is a young man who suffers from post-traumatic stress from witnessing his parents’ murder on Christmas Eve. Left as an orphan, he enters an abusive Catholic orphanage where he suffers from physical punishment from the Mother Superior. Left eternally scarred, adult Billy leaves the orphanage to lead a normal life. Instead, he goes through a psychological breakdown during the holidays, and ends up on a killing spree as Santa Claus.

It seems as though psychological slasher films are quite popular in the holidays. Christmas Evil is another film to add to that list! The film follows a man with an obsession with Santa Claus. It comes to a point where he believes he is Santa, and he spies on children to see if they’ve been naughty or nice. His obsession turns dangerous when he ends up on a murderous rampage dressed as Santa Claus. So have you been naughty or nice?

Don’t be deceived by these furry little creatures! Known as the evil spawns of a mogwai named Gizmo, these gremlins are small yet destructive little monsters. They wreak havoc across town, and many citizens are injured and killed because of them. This exciting and thrilling film will definitely entertain you.

This Christmas comedy horror film brings to life a horned demonic beast from European folklore. Unleashing the wrath of Krampus causes the monster to punish those who have lost the Christmas spirit and children who have been naughty. This might just be one of the scary holiday movies to get you back into the holiday spirit (by sheer force or out of fear from unleashing the Krampus).

Two students are on their way home from University for their winter break, when a reckless driver drives them off the road. The two find themselves stranded in the snow in the middle of nowhere. Just as they things couldn’t get any worse, they get a supernatural experience they were not prepared for.

This list wouldn’t be complete without a fun zombie apocalyptic Christmas musical (okay, that was a mouthful)! Get ready for a wild ride as Anna and her friends sing their lungs out while fighting against a group of killer zombies. This one-of-a-kind film truly makes for a unique holiday movie experience, and would be perfect to enjoy with your friends or family.

Last but not the least, this Tim Burton stop-motion animated musical film will definitely give you that dark fantasy feels to complete your spooky Christmas movie binge. It follows Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town who finds himself in Christmas Town. Wanting to celebrate Christmas, he tries to bring the holiday to Halloween Town where monsters and supernatural beings exist. This crazy and entertaining film is definitely one of the scary holiday movies that is kid and family-friendly.

Looking for some quirky gifts for Christmas? Check this out!

Here’s another crazy list of movie Santas for those who hate Christmas!