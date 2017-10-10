10 Ways Video Games Benefit Your Life

Most people who grew up with video games had limited playing time because of parental concerns about the value of this activity. Everyone knows video games are fun, but it’s also a belief that playing a video game is not very worthwhile. Parents from the past and even today prefer having their kids go outside and play or do something more valuable, such as reading or playing with friends. Despite these widely shared beliefs, there are some surprising benefits to video games. Here are 10 ways playing video games could help someone.

1. Physical Activity

Games of the past were typically sedentary, with kids sitting in front of their television or computer screen for hours. Today, more games and consoles are becoming truly interactive experiences and introducing physical activity. Motion capture technology is now a common feature on some video game consoles giving players opportunities to get up and participate. Instead of sitting, players can interact with worlds and get some exercise.

2. Aging

There have also been some recent studies about how video games impact how people age. Some studies have shown a connection between the elderly playing video games and improvements in mental cognition and memory. In fact, many nursing homes now provide residents with interactive game consoles in community rooms where seniors can gather together with each other and play.

3. Brain Power

Your brain could also benefit from certain types of video gaming experiences. Some games provide an educational experience to young minds and help them make progress in certain skills. Teachers and educational publishers have taken note of this idea and have pushed development of video games that emphasize learning essential skills from the classroom.

4. Hand-Eye Coordination

There has also been significant research that has shown a link between playing video games and improvements in hand-eye coordination. Interacting with games that focus on perception, quick reaction time, and specific movements is an easy way for young people to develop a sharper sense of coordination.

5. Social Sharing

Some people associate video game playing with sitting by yourself in a basement or in your bedroom and solely interacting with the screen. Now, there are many new opportunities that make video game playing more of a social activity. Most consoles produced today offer online or live versions where players can join up with teams or play against other people. Gamers connect with each other and work together in a social world by sharing this common interest.

6. Stress Relief

Another way video games can have an impact on your life is by reducing the amount of stress you may be feeling. Coming home from a tough day at school or work could be easier if you have an exciting video game waiting for you. Focusing on the gameplay can help you take your mind off of your troubles and feel instantly relaxed and at ease.

7. Flight Simulation

Gamers and non-gamers alike benefit greatly from another big feature of some video games, flight simulation. Professional flight simulators used by the biggest airline companies around the world are based on rudimentary consumer flight games from the past. Pilots working toward becoming commercial flyers can practice for months on the ground without putting any passengers into danger.

8. Military Training

The military has also used video games to help them recruit and train new soldiers. Games like “Call of Duty,” from Activision Blizzard have revolutionized how military snipers are trained. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick and the game’s designers have created an experience in the first-person shooter that helps fine-tune a soldier’s perception and perseverance. Since the military is responsible for protecting each country’s citizens, everyone benefits from this practice.

9. Problem Solving

An essential life skill, problem-solving, is also something that young people can learn more from video games. Role-playing games and puzzle games help kids practice this important critical thinking skills. This interaction with the game and the act of helping solve each problem are much better activities than other sedentary past times, such as surfing the internet, texting friends on a phone, or watching television.

10. Visual Ability

Finally, playing video games could also provide benefits to your vision. As people age, their vision starts to deteriorate. One way to stop this sign of aging is to participate in more visual exercises that help sharpen your ability to see contrasts. Most video games help players improve their visual sensitivity. Later down the road, things such as reading or driving at night may be easier for a video game player than someone who has never played.

Video games aren’t as terrible for people as many believe. In many ways, they can help people improve skills related to thinking, seeing, and solving challenges. Even though there are benefits to playing some kinds of games, it’s always best to practice moderation when playing. Playing games for a few hours a week could be enough to get any of the benefits, but overdoing it may actually cause harm.