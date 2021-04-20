12 Anime With Longer-Than-Usual Seasons

Don’t you just hate it when you fall in love with an anime series, and it only lasts 12 episodes? You’re lucky if it lasts the longer 24-episode format, but really, sometimes you just need more! Some may argue that it’s not really about the quantity of the episodes, but the quality, right? However, there’s no denying that having a long anime series to watch can give us more opportunities to dive deep into their world and stories. With that said, we’ve round up a list of longer-than-usual anime that will definitely be worth your time.

This anime series is still ongoing and is already over 70 episodes long. It is based on the dark fantasy manga of the same name. This series is all about a world where the last remaining humans live in three concentric cities surrounded by walls to protect them from giant man-eating humanoids known as Titans. It follows the adventures of Eren Jaeger and his friends who join the Scout Regiment, an elite team of soldiers, after a Titan makes it into their city. Will they be able to fight off these monsters, and reclaim their city?

Gintama

This crazy anime series is 10 seasons long and has over 300 episodes, so if you’re planning to start it, you have a lot to catch up on. However, don’t get too overwhelmed because this wacky series about aliens invading feudal Japan is worth your time. Just don’t let the first few episodes discourage you because it does get a whole lot better along the way! It also has a feature-length adaptation in case you want more.

This anime series is definitely not for you if you’re after a light watch. This show’s heavy dialogue plays a crucial key in its plot development, so you have to really pay attention and think while watching this. I mean, you wouldn’t want to miss Koyomi Araragi’s crazy journey of restoring his humanity after *briefly* becoming a vampire over during spring break. This supernatural thriller is over 100 episodes long, so it’s relatively easy to catch up on.

Haikyuu

This one is for every sports lover out there. If you’re not into sports, don’t fret because this one is also a really good story about an underdog volleyball team beating the odds. Right now it has over 70 episodes. Check out Haikyuu merch, too.

The main Naruto series has 220 episodes and focuses on Naruto Uzumaki’s, a young ninja who dreams of becoming the Hokage or leader of his village. This iconic anime series is definitely one you cannot miss!

With 6 seasons and 74 episodes, Natsume’s Book of Friends is a heartwarming anime series about a kid who can talk to spirits. What makes it worth the watch is that it’s ultimately about love and relationships which everyone can relate to. Watch out though because it can also be a tearjerker.

Don’t be fooled by this anime’s premise, because it is so much more about magic. It is about Asta, a young boy who is oddly born without any magic which is unheard of where he’s from. Despite this, he still dreams of becoming the next Wizard King, and enters into a friendly rivalry with Yuno, a prodigy with immense power. This series has 170 episodes and counting.

One Piece

With 970 episodes, this one is a handful if you really want a long-running anime series. The iconic One Piece focuses on Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who sets out to sea for an adventure to find treasure and proclaim himself the King of the Pirates. If you’re curious about the best-selling manga series in history, One Piece should be on your list. It’s even got a live action series coming to Netflix.

Case Closed

Better known as Detective Conan, this series stands alongside One Piece with over 900 episodes. Over the years, it’s kept its detective story as interesting and thrilling as can be with a mystery to solve each episode.

Inuyasha is a classic anime series about Kagome Higurashi, a teenage girl, who is transported back to the Sengoku period where she accidentally shatters the sacred Shikon jewel. She then goes on a quest to find each shattered fragment of the jewel with half-dog demon, half-human Inuyasha. Watch this adventure romance unfold in 193 episodes.

If you’re up for something more complicated, go with the Dragon Ball franchise which several anime series installments: Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Z Kai, and Dragon Ball Super. The main protagonist is Son Goku who’s been training in the martial arts since childhood. Upon meeting Bulma, he helps her on her quest to find the seven Dragon Balls which, when gathered together, summon a wish-granting dragon.

Also known as WorTri for short, this 85-episode long anime depicts a world being taken over by monsters called

“Neighbors” when a gate to a different world suddenly opens. To fight against them, a mysterious organization shows up. Will they be able to find the reason why the gate opened, and will they be able to close it again? Watch it to find out!

