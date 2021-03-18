13 Films to Watch For Some Girl Power

Since it’s still International Women’s month, it’s high time to catch up on some girl power feels. What better way to do this than binge-watch movies that just scream girl power, right? Here are 13 girl power movies that you should definitely check out this month.

This 2016 film features three powerhouse actresses: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae. Loosely based on the novel of the same name, the story centers on three tough and brilliant African American female mathematicians working at NASA during the space race. These three females serve as the brains behind one of NASA’s biggest operations, all the while battling racism and sexism in the workplace.

Moxie

Moxie is a 2021 film that inspires teen girls everywhere to riot! Shy high school student Vivian starts a feminist movement in her school plagued by misogynistic views and practices. Inspired by her mom’s rebellious past, she starts fighting back against the toxic dynamics in her school that involve ranking the females with “Best Rack”, “Most Bangable”, “Most Obedient”, and others.

This one focuses on Alice who decides to break up with her long-term boyfriend after her college graduation. With her newfound independence, she moves to New York City, taking it by storm. With a new job, new friends, and a new outlook on life, Alice is finally on a wild journey of self-discovery.

This 1991 classic tells the unbreakable friendship between Thelma & Louise. As they go on a supposedly short fishing trip, things take a wild turn when Louise shoots and kills a man who tries to rape Thelma. Running from the law, the two flee to Mexico. Who knew that a short harmless fishing trip ended up being an epic adventure for these ladies?

Elle Woods is your typical free-spirited and outgoing sorority girl. Thinking her college boyfriend Warner was going to propose to her, she gets a surprise when he dumps her for a more serious future in Harvard. This gets Elle Woods fired up to win him back by getting into Harvard Law School. As Elle Woods puts it, “What, like it’s hard?”. She even becomes one of Harvard’s top students and turns down Warner when he tries to get back together. This has to be one of the most awesome girl-power movies of the 2000s.

The world of sports is heavily dominated by men. So when an all-female baseball league starts in the Midwest, things get pretty controversial and interesting. Things take a turn when an alcoholic and former baseball star is forced to manage them.

Based on a true story, this film takes on Malala Yousafzai’s story after being shot by the Taliban for speaking out on behalf of girls’ education. Surviving the incident, Malala emerges as one of the leading advocates for children’s rights and becomes the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

This tells the tale of the bold and controversial life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. It depicts her extraordinary life from her life-changing bus accident, her tumultuous relationship with Diego Rivera, and her illicit affairs with Trotsky and various women. Take a peek at what it’s like to be a progressive and passionate woman of the early 1900s.

Follow Erin Brockovich as she investigates and unravels a major cover-up involving a company poisoning a town’s water supply causing illnesses among its residents. Plus, it stars Julia Roberts. Need I say more?

Sex and The City

Following the popular HBO series, this film centers on four New York City women: Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda as they go through the challenges of life. With each of them having their own pressures and drama, one thing is for sure. They all have each other to help them get through whatever life throws at them.

Watch three kickass private investigators fight off the bad guys with this classic franchise. Over the years, several films feature the angels as they go on life-threatening missions. Taking it up a notch, they have all the latest technologies, martial arts techniques, and awesome disguises to help them out.

Ever felt like your boss was just the worst? Well, this movie may just make your boss seem like an angel. It follows Andy in her new job at a fashion magazine under the feisty and diabolical editor Miranda Priestly. Watch her go to hell and beyond to please the most difficult boss ever.

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” Shy and awkward teen Carrie has a secret telekinetic ability. Raised by her over-religious mother, she is the target of bullying at her school. After a cruel prank during senior prom, Carrie unleashes her powers against everyone that gets in her way. Okay that’s intense, but this girl’s had an abusive life, okay?

