13 Spider-Man Costumes That Will Knock Your Socks Off

Just like all superheroes, Spider-Man has a closet full of suits to help him take down all of his enemies in style. However, looking good is not Spider-Man’s priority for having a costume. Rather, it is to conceal his identity, stay comfortable while leaping over rooftops, enhance his powers, and sometimes express his mood (hello, Black Spider-Man!). So if I were to choose a superhero with some of the most interesting costumes, it would definitely be him. With Halloween coming up, you should definitely check out these Spider-Man costumes that will knock your socks off!

The Classic

We have to start off with the classic red and blue Spider-Man suit. This one is the iconic suit we are all familiar with. Though the suit has changed a little over the years, the essentials are still there. And as the old saying goes, “you can never go wrong with a classic.”

Black Spider-Man

Be careful with this one! Spider-Man’s Black Suit is not your average superhero costume. This suit is Peter Parker’s most well known and earliest aesthetic makeovers. Also known as the Symbiote Suit, it appears to be a symbiotic lifeform, augmenting Peter’s powers and abilities. Not to mentioned, the suit also drastically changed Spidey’s personality.

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

Let’s fast forward a bit to the year 2099 when Spider-Man a.k.a. Miles Morales wears the 2099 suit. Since it’s a costume way into the future, the suit is definitely more advanced. It features a skull-shaped spider symbol, toxic spikes, and an air-foil cape that emits anti-gravity particles. Whew, now that’s a powerful suit!

Noir Spider-Man

Here’s a Spidey costume not a lot would expect. This trenchcoat-wearing vigilante comes from Earth 90214 and has a serious thirst for justice. With his all-black motif, it seems this version of the superhero is a far cry from the socially awkward guy we all know and love. What makes this suit extra cool is that it carries pistols instead of Spider-Man’s geeky gadgets.

Spider-Carnage Suit

Spider-Carnage is Spider-Man’s counterpart in an alternate universe and puts together one version of Spider-Man and the Carnage Symbiote. This results in a villainous character who seeks vengeance and the destruction of all reality. It’s not every day you see Spider-Man’s evil counterpart, so check it out here!

Homemade Suit

Pay homage to Spider-Man Homecoming with this intentionally amateur-looking homemade costume. It perfectly captures the type of costume a teenage superhero without any income and resources would have. Yes, it may look as if Spider-Man went out fighting crime in his pajamas, but hey, it delivers.

Ultimate Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

The Ultimate Spider-Man suit puts a new spin on the traditional suit we all know. Given to Miles Morales by SHIELD, the suit puts an edgy twist by using a red and black color scheme. Fans of the Ultimate Comics will be excited to don this at any event!

Negative Zone Spider-Man

The Negative-Zone Costume is the suit Spidey wore when he entered the Negative Zone to rescue three children. The suit allows the superhero to turn practically invisible, thus giving him an advantage against enemies. Now, this won’t actually make you invisible, but it will make you stand out!

Stealth Suit

Spider-Man’s Stealth Suit, also known as the Big Time Costume, has the power to combat the Hobgoblin’s sonic screams. It’s black with mostly glowing red, blue or green, depending on what mode it’s on. This one is on the green mode which is its camo mode, allowing Spider-Man to take out his enemies while under the Blur Projector.

Captain Universe Suit

This Captain Universe Suit sort of looks like a cross between Spider-Man and Captain America’s costumes. For those know may not know, Captain Universe has had several “hosts” over the years, and Spidey was one of them. Because of this, he gained the ability to form his webbing into any complex shape. He even had enhanced vision and hearing.

No Way Home Suit

Though the film comes out late this year, many fans are already looking forward to seeing Spider-Man’s all-new No Way Home Suit. Clad in black, gold and hints of red, the suit’s origins are rumored to be mystic, so maybe Doctor Strange had a hand in creating this.

The Stark Suit

The original Stark Suit, created by the incredible Tony Stark, bears a strong resemblance to the Classic Suit. It features the Spider Bro special ability which calls for a drone to fly to his side and attack enemies with fire bolts of electricity. Of course, this feature has Iron Man written all over it. Don’t you agree?

Iron-Spider (MCU)

This one is an improvement of the original Iron-Spider suit, and it’s super obvious why. This one’s a shinier, smoother, crisper version of the previously mentioned suit. Moreover, it has all the things the superhero needs such as armored web-shooters. This one definitely tops all the other Spider-Man costumes out there.