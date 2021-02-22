14 Most Random Things To Buy On Amazon Under $15

One of the things that’s kept everyone busy during the pandemic is online shopping. There’s just something so fun and satisfying in buying the most random things online. In fact, some of those things can actually be something you never knew you needed. Okay fine, it might just be the shopaholic in me that’s talking and making excuses for making such awesome purchases. Why not spread the love, right? Here are some of the most random things to buy on Amazon under $15.

Have fun sporting your favorite superheroes with these temporary tattoos! Each party pack includes 126 awesome tattoos featuring characters from Avengers: Infinity War (50 pieces), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (26 pieces), and Spiderman (50 pieces). Give it away at parties, use it as a reward for your kid, or just wear it on your arm like the proud fan that you are. You will surely enjoy them!

Give your office table or night desk a funky twist with this awesome Guardians of the Galaxy Baby Groot holder. Now you can organize and decorate your desk without making it boring. For all you plant lovers out there, you can also use it as a mini pot for your succulents and flowers. Talk about practical, huh?

Tired and anxious of adulting? Well, you can calm the f*uck down with this adult coloring book. Use it as therapy, an outlet for your creativity, or just a way to kill boredom. Surely, this coloring book will give you the escape that you need when you’re just so sick of being an adult!

Love eating sushi, but can’t dine out due to the quarantine? Well, this kit will bring out the master chef in you right at the comfort of your homes! This sushi making kit includes two full size rolling mats to create the shape of your sushi, a rice spoon to mix the rice and vinegar, and a rice spreader to evenly spread the rice on the mat. Made with high-quality bamboo material, the kit will surely last you a long time. Who knows, you might be the next Jiro Ono!

Level up your drinking experience by using these Nintendo cartridge coasters. Add it to your vintage video game collection, make it a conversation piece, or use it as a table accessory for your kids, there’s no doubt this set will make a great addition to your home. Choose from a variety of designs such as: Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, and The Legend of Zelda.

PlayStation Cufflinks ($9.95)

Tired of wearing the same thing over and over again at weddings? Give your formal wear a tiny twist with these adorable PlayStation cufflinks!

Morse Code Bracelet ($13.99)

Wear this Morse code bracelet and have fun with all the messages you could form with it. You can spell out the name of your crush or even curse out with it. Just make sure the person you’re sitting next to can’t read it ;)

Star Wars Wall Decals ($11.36)

Be a loud and proud Star Wars fan with these classic peel and stick wall decals. This entire set includes 20 wall decals that are so easy apply – just make sure to use them on a smooth surface. The great thing about this is that they are conveniently removable and repositionable, so you can move them around anytime you want.

Eyeglass Nose Stick ($8.99)

Stop your glasses from slipping down your nose with this eyeglass nose stick! This geek essential will stop all those annoying instances with its superior hold. Just apply the balm directly on your nose bridge, and let it work its magic!

Bacon Scented Moustache ($4.85)

Okay, this might be the most random in this list, but who wouldn’t want a bacon-scented moustache?

Death Star Ice Mold ($13.79)

Make your drinks extra fun with this Death Star ice mold. Now if you think this is just for kids, you’re definitely wrong about that. Who wouldn’t want a night cap with this in their whiskey, right?

Toilet Night Light ($11.99)

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night having to go the bathroom, but it’s dark and you’re too lazy to turn on the lights. Well, this motion detection toilet night light is just the thing for you! Interestingly enough, it also comes in different colors. I mean, why not pee in different colored lightings, right?

LifeStraw ($14.97)

Perfect for an outdoor camping or hiking trip, LifeStraw keeps you hydrated at the most inconvenient moments when you can’t find a nearby store. It can filter up to 4 liters of water and removes a lot of the most unwanted bacteria and chemicals. Talk about magic huh?

Shakespearean Insult Bandages

If you’re having a bad day, cover up those bruises with these funny Shakespearean bandages! Heck, even insults sound poetic when you give it a Shakespearean twist.

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. That means we may earn a small amount when you make a purchase – at no extra cost to you. Thank you for your support!