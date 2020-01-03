Science fiction is the future, and it always has been.

For the past 200 years, science fiction has created some of the most compelling and popular novels in the world by examining how humans react to the powerful scientific advances they create.

To help celebrate Science Fiction Day on 2 January 2020, Global English Editing has created an infographic featuring the best science fiction books of all time.

It doesn’t matter what sort of science fiction you’re into, this list has something for everyone.

From The Martian Chronicles about humans colonizing Mars to Ender’s Game about a child soldier playing video games to take down another species, these books will expand your mind and give you a break from reality.

If you want to dive headfirst into some great science fiction, check out the best 16 best science fiction books of all time.