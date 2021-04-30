16 Gifts for the Geek Mom in Your Life

There is no love that can compare to a mother’s love for her child. Don’t you agree? This is why it’s so important to give back even an ounce of that to our own moms. Mother’s Day is just a week away, and this is the time to make your mom feel extra special. If you still don’t know what to get for your mom, we have here a curated list of gifts for the geek mom. Check it out!

Death Star Tiki Mug

Get your geeky mom a Mother’s Day gift perfect for the summer with this Star Wars, ceramic Tiki mug! Who says you have to travel to a galaxy far, far away, right? Plus, it’s quite impossible to go on a vacation right now, so why not throw her a tropical island-themed party? Or a Star Wars-themed one at that? ;)

Infinity Gauntlet Ring Set

Who says a geeky gift can’t be pretty and sparkly? Any Marvel mom would love this Infinity Gauntlet ring set. It’s made of high-quality, gold-plated, stainless steel with faux gems. Each set includes six rings: Time Stone (Green), Mind Stone (Yellow), Soul Stone (Orange), Power Stone (Purple), Space Stone (Blue), and Reality Stone (Clear).

Central Perk Neon Sign

This flashy Central Perk Neon Lights Sign is a great addition to any Friends-loving mom’s kitchen (or bedroom if she’s up for it). It gives off that 50s diner feels that we are all secretly dreaming to have! Now, your mom can have her very own friendly hangout spot in your home!

Golden Girls Warhol Blanket

Make your mom feel that she’s the golden girl of your life with this nostalgic Golden Girls blanket/comforter. It features a Warhol-inspired design, giving a twist to this *vintage* TV show.

Steampunk Tesla Analog Watch

Make a bold statement with this edgy steampunk Tesla analog watch. Embellished with leather and metal accents, this eye-catching accessory will turn any ordinary outfit into a fashion statement.

Wonder Woman Yoga Pants

This pair of yoga lounge pants will make your mom feel like Wonder Woman. But she won’t really need it because she’s already pretty super herself! Still, it helps to look the part, right?

Space Invaders Scarf

This adorable Space Invaders scarf will make any retro gamer mom feel extra cute and fun (and not to mention cozy!). It has a reversible design as well. One side shows the Space Invaders logo, aliens and laser cannon in action, while the reverse side shows off rows of three different colored cascading aliens.

Doctor Who TARDIS Cutting Board

Why settle for a plain kitchen cutting board, when you can go for this bold Doctor Who non-slip silicone cutting board? Here’s to chopping that meat and veggies the timey-wimey way.

The Nerdy Nummies Cookbook

This cookbook is perfect for moms who love to cook (and kids who love to eat!). It’s also a treat for you because you’ll be the one reaping the benefits of this gift. It features a quirky, mouthwatering, and fun set of recipes from internet sensation Rosanna Pansino. She is famous for combining geek culture and baking which are two things you and your mom would love to bond over.

Bluetooth Gloves

These wireless Bluetooth gloves are the ideal gift for techie moms out there. It has a built-in mic on its panel and a speaker on the thumb. It can be connected to any Bluetooth-capable device, making it the perfect accessory for mom when she’s out taking a call or listening to music.

Da Bomb Glow Bath Bomb

Show your mom that she’s Da Bomb with this glow-in-the-dark bath bomb. Let her have an out of this world “me” time with this unique find! This will certainly light up her day ;)

Library Scented Candle

Don’t you just love the smell of old books? Well, if you’re mom is a bookworm herself, she will love this one-of-a-kind library scented candle. It’s got a mixture of vanilla, cedar, and amber aromas.

Game of Thrones Book Set

Speaking of book lover moms, this GoT Books 1-5 Set is also an awesome and timeless gift.

Mother of Dragons Wine Glass Set

Make your mom feel like a badass queen with this Mother of Dragons Wine Glass Set. It’s the perfect glass to pair with the blood of your enemies.

Harry Potter Dinnerware Set

Potterhead moms will love this classy Marauder’s Map ceramic dinnerware set. With its gold accents and fine detailing, this 16-piece set will give you and your family a magical mealtime!

The Office Collectors Box

If your mom is part of The Office fandom, this Dunder Mifflin collectors box is perfect for her! Each curated box includes: a Dunder Mifflin ink pen, Toby stress-relief toy, Dundie Award enamel pin, a fun Schrute Farms wall art, and sticky notes.

