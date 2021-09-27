16 Scary Slasher Films That Will Keep You Up At Night

Slasher films are some of the most exciting and thrilling movie genres to watch. The usual elements include a masked killer (always human), killing off a group of unsuspecting (sometimes borderline dull-witted) victims. If you’re up for some suspense, gore, and surprises, this is definitely the genre for you. From the classics to the modern takes on the genre, here are some of the best scary slasher films that will keep you up at night!

Official Trailer: Scream (1996)

Watch this video on YouTube

Any slasher film lover would consider the Scream franchise as one of the most iconic slasher films ever. It’s witty, sly, doesn’t take itself too seriously, and just purely entertaining. With four films, a video game, a TV series, and the fifth film coming out in 2022, Scream is definitely a cult classic slasher film everyone must watch.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Official Trailer #1 - (2003) HD

Watch this video on YouTube

Here’s another popular slasher film that makes your skin crawl and gets your heart on overdrive. What else can you expect from a slasher film whose villain is a cannibalistic serial killer? To make things worse, he also has his family to help him carry out his murders. Suddenly, getting lost in the countryside doesn’t sound so fun, huh?

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Watch this video on YouTube

Imagine accidentally killing someone (or thinking you’ve killed someone), then having them get their revenge on you and your friends. I can’t say I blame the guy for having some pent-up anger about being run over and left for dead.

Pieces

Pieces Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

This is a twisted slasher film. Though it may seem a little absurd from start to finish, give this film a chance.

Maniac (1980) trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Here’s another slasher film about a serial killer who murders and scalps young women. Described as a film that “oozes sleaze and despair”, Maniac was nominated for a Saturn Award by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films (USA) for Best Low Budget Film in 1981.

Urban Legend (1998) - Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Sitting at the top of 90s campus slasher films, Urban Legend is a star-studded, Scream-inspired slasher film with deaths inspired by urban legends such as Bloody Mary, killer in the backseat, and the kidney heist.

Child's Play (1988) - Official Trailer (HD)

Watch this video on YouTube

This horror film borders on being a slasher film with the ghost of a serial killer possessing a doll and going on a murder spree. After gaining a cult following, the film spawned several sequels, comic books, and an upcoming TV series this year.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Watch this video on YouTube

You’ll never be safe when you get on the bad side of a vengeful psychopath. The sequel to the original classic teaches us all to never try to get away with murder. Just call the police and leave it to the pros.

Friday the 13th Official Trailer #1 (1980) - Horror Movie HD

Watch this video on YouTube

This classic slasher franchise comprises 12 slasher films, a TV series, comic books, novels, and video games. Featuring one of the most iconic serial killers, Jason Voorhees, Friday the 13th is the second highest-grossing slasher franchise in the US.

My Bloody Valentine (1981) - Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

When you want a solid, fast-paced, gory slasher film, My Bloody Valentine will give you just that. Cited as Quentin Tarantino’s favorite slasher film, this film won’t disappoint.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Official Trailer - Wes Craven, Johnny Depp Horror Movie HD

Watch this video on YouTube

If you’re the type to get nightmares, then this film is bound to keep you up all night. A Nightmare On Elm Street is one of the greatest, most influential horror slasher films ever.

Psycho Official Trailer 1960 HD

Watch this video on YouTube

We can never have enough of Norman Bates. Going as far back as 1960, we’ve been seeing the American psycho on the small and big screen. The 1960 film, known as one of Alfred Hitchcock’s best films, is a definite must-watch.

Halloween - Official Trailer (HD)

Watch this video on YouTube

Here’s another cult classic slasher franchise consisting of 11 films, comic books, and a video game. From the name of the film, its killer goes for its kills during the said holiday. With Halloween coming up in a month, it’s time to binge-watch all 11 films, don’t you think?

Terror At The Opera

Terror at the Opera (1987) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]

Watch this video on YouTube

With an approval rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, Terror at the Opera is about a young Soprano who becomes involved in a series of murders happening in an opera house by a hooded, masked killer.

The Hills Have Eyes | 2006 | Official Trailer (HD)

Watch this video on YouTube

Creepy to the core, The Hills Have Eyes is actually based on a true story about Sawney Bean and his clan who murdered and cannibalized people during the Middle Ages. With this, it’s expected that the film is filled with gore and disturbing scenes.

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Watch this video on YouTube

This one is an interesting crossover between two of the most iconic slasher films ever. It features a universe where both Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees exist. And instead of teaming up and making quite the successful murderous duo, they actually end up fighting each other.