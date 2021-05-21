18 Shows on Nickelodeon We Watched Growing Up

Before Netflix, kids in the 90s and early 2000s had Nickelodeon. Its shows were so iconic back then that Netflix even partnered with the network last year to stream some of its most popular shows. Whether you wanted to watch cartoons, a teen drama, or a wacky variety show, Nickelodeon offered it all. If you’re up from some major throwback, here are 18 classic Nickelodeon shows we all watched growing up!

SpongeBob SquarePants

"SpongeBob SquarePants" Theme Song (NEW HD) | Episode Opening Credits | Nick Animation

Who *didn’t* watch SpongeBob SquarePants growing up? Considered the highest-rated Nickelodeon series, the show chronicles the life and adventures of SpongeBob is aquatic friends Patrick, Squidward, Pearl, Gary, Mr. Krabs, Sandy, Plankton, and Karen in Bikini Bottom. It’s hilarious, and even I still watch it as an adult.

Rugrats

"Rugrats" Theme Song (HQ) | Episode Opening Credits | Nick Animation

Rugrats focuses on Tommy Pickles and his good friends Chuckie, Phil & Lil. The story revolves around their adventures and imaginative explorations during their play dates and other everyday activities. As it’s told from the perspective of 1-year old Tommy, viewers get to experience what it’s like to be a kid again.

All That

All That- Ask Ashley

All That was basically the teen version of SNL. It featured original short comic sketches that parodied pop culture and weekly musical guests. It had a core group of child and teen actors that included Amanda Bynes, Kenan Thompson, Gabrielle Green, and Angelique Bates. Some of its iconic sketches were Good Burger, Ask Ashley, and Sugar and Coffee.

Hey Arnold!

Closing Theme.wmv

This show revolves around Arnold, a fourth grader with a football-shaped head, and his neighborhood friends. Other characters include his eccentric grandparents and other students and faculty at P.S. 118. One memorable character is Helga, a girl who bullies Arnold in order to hide the fact the she’s in love with him.

Kenan & Kel

Who Loves Orange Soda?!

Who loves orange soda? If you answered “Kel loves orange soda”, you’re a certified Nickelodeon fan! Follow Kenan and Kel’s crazy high school adventures.

CatDog

"CatDog" Theme Song (HQ) | Episode Opening Credits | Nick Animation

Conjoined cat and dog siblings who are complete opposites is a recipe for chaos. Cat is the smarter one, while Dog is the happy-go-lucky one. As dog points out in the show’s opening credits “I disagree. I think we can agree”.

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Legends of the Hidden Temple | Lost Game Shows

I used to imagine being a contestant in this one-of-a-kind game show, listening to Olmec, the giant talking Mayan head, and running around the temple avoiding the temple guards and finding the lost treasure. Until now, no other kids game show can compare to the mystery and excitement this one brought to the table.

The Fairly Odd Parents

The FIRST Ever Episode of The Fairly OddParents 🧚‍♀️ in 5 Minutes! | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe

Timmy Turner is lucky enough to get two fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda, who grant all of his wishes to improve his miserable life. However, often times his wishes backfire and Timmy ends up having to fix it. Good news for fans is that the show is getting a live-action series on Paramount+!

Unfabulous

Unfabulous Opening 2 y 3

This teen sitcom features a young Emma Roberts who plays Addie Singer overcoming her struggles in school.

Animorphs

This one’s based on the sci-fi, fantasy children’s books about five kids who have the power to morph into any creature they want to protect Earth against a breed of parasitic aliens.

Drake & Josh

20 Drake and Josh Moments That Made Your Childhood | Nick Rewind

“Hug me brother!” Step-brothers Drake and Josh couldn’t be any more different, but they must learn how to get along now that they live under the same roof.

As Told By Ginger

"As Told By Ginger" Theme Song (HQ) | Episode Opening Credits | Nick Animation

Struggling with her middle school life, Ginger would do just about anything to be popular. Together with her BFFs Dodie and Marcie, they deal with typical teenage issues.

The Amanda Show

Top 10 Sketches from The Amanda Show

An extension of All That, Amanda Bynes got her big break when she got her own comedy sketch and variety show! Some of its iconic sketches was Judge Trudy, a parody to Judy Judy, The Girls Room (my favorite), and So You Want To Win Five Dollars, a spoof of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

The Wild Thornberrys

"The Wild Thornberrys" Theme Song (HQ) | Episode Opening Credits | Nick Animation

The Thornberrys is your average family of wildlife documentary filmmakers whose younger daughter Eliza has the secret ability to talk to animals. With her gift, she often befriends the wild animals they meet along the way.

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide

Top 10 Ned’s Declassified Tips That Are Actually Helpful

Any teen problem you can think of, Ned Bigby has the solution for you! This show focuses on Ned and his friends as he shares his tips and tricks in surviving middle school.

The Secret World of Alex Mack

The Secret World of Alex Mack - Opening

Every teen geek would probably wish they could end up like Alex Mack who suddenly gains powers after getting splashed with an experimental chemical. She can shoot electricity from her fingers, morph into a puddle of goo, and move objects telekinetically.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows (2021) Official Trailer | Friday, Feb 12th at 8/7c

This horror anthology series features a group of teenagers called the Midnight Society sharing scary stories around a campfire. It features tales about creepy monsters and ghosts such as the Crimson Clown, The Lonely Ghost, and water demons. It was so successful, it even came out with a series of books!

Figure It Out

Figure It Out - "Accuracy and Freestyle Frisbee Champion" | NickRewind

This popular game show made Nickelodeon popular for its slime action, even taking the idea to the Kid’s Choice Awards! The show features a panel of Nickelodeon celebrities as they try to guess the predetermined phrase describing the contestants’ special skill or achievement.

