As the saying goes, big things come in small packages. THAT is exactly what you need to remember when picking out great stocking stuffers for your geeky friends and loved ones this Christmas. They’re small, random, relatively inexpensive gifts, but they definitely let people know you’ve thought about them. When it comes to spreading holiday cheer, they simply get the job done. So check out these awesome 20 stocking geeky stuffers for 2021!

Have a squishy, fun time playing with this Minecraft cube filled with slime and one of seven different character figures! Have it for yourself or give it to the Minecraft fan in your life!

What’s Christmas without a little magic? This Harry Potter Snow Globe is the perfect gift to any Potterhead who’s impatiently waiting for the cast’s reunion on HBO Max coming this January 2022!

Light up someone’s mood with this mini Flux Capacitor USB Mood Light. Inspired by the 80s classic, this tiny gadget here can be used as a night light or a really cool collectible!

It’s finally time to get your hands on this *exclusive* Loki-inspired Miss Minutes kitchen timer. Give this one to a loved one to help them *count down* to New Year! Am I right?

Dance to the beat of your favorite arcade games with this one-of-a-kind CD featuring some cool video game-influenced tunes!

If you think Rubik’s cubes were for nerds, you’re in for a surprise with this oil painting puzzle Rubik’s cube! Gift this to an art lover, a puzzle genius, or both!

Anyone familiar with Horrorballs! Kidrobot, Madballs, and more know-how freakishly fun it is to collect them all! These monstrous mashups feature some of our favorite villains from Aliens, Predator, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare On Elm Street, and more!

Hear some of the Doctor’s worst and monstrous enemies, The Daleks and Cybermen! This officially licensed Doctor Who collectible features 3 different sounds that are bound to creep out fans.

Just like the building this ceramic was inspired by, you can stash your cash (and gold!) in them. If you’ve always wanted to visit Gringotts Wizarding Bank, now is your chance!

Big Bang Theory fans will go ga-ga over these Sheldon-inspired socks. Talk about ironic stocking stuffers!

Does this comic book pique your interest? Well, you have to get it and read it to find out how the crew gets out of trouble this time!

Think this deck of Child’s Play Chucky cards is harmless? Think again. Escape death and let the terror begin!

Check out this adorkable Star Wars pencil set, featuring some of the franchise’s most famous quotes. It’s the perfect thing to have when answering a test or writing a story of your own, isn’t it?

Gift this 3D-printed D20 dice container to D&D or Pathfinder gaming group friends. They can use it to store their dice or even their valuables.

This funny and witty shirt is great for nerds who love a bit of wordplay and chemistry fun! It’s definitely right up my alley!

This one may appear a bit odd to those who don’t know there’s something inside. Just make sure to put it in the card!

Introverted, anime-loving geeks, this one’s for you! Take this as a sign that you were not forgotten!

Get to know the precinct on a whole other level with this cool Brooklyn Nine Nine coloring book! It features 22 hand-drawn, cartoon-style pages that will make you want to binge-watch the show in the holidays!

We’ve seen a lot of Doctor Who Tardis-inspired merch, but this one I was surprised to see. It’s also really practical. So show your Dr. Who-loving friends that you care about them staying hydrated!

Satisfy your love for slasher/horror films with these *horrifying* collectibles. It has every iconic villain you can possibly think of — Penny-Wise, Jason Vorhees, Dracula, Godzilla, The Nun Valek, and so many more interesting characters!