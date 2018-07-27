A Look at 20 Years of Harry Potter

Happy 20th anniversary, Harry Potter! (Did someone take out a true time-turner? It feels like Harry Potter hasn’t been around that long!) That’s right, Harry Potter is celebrating two decades of wizarding bliss, and the franchise giant is still going strong. The movies skyrocketed actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to stardom, and by now an entire generation has grown up along with Harry Potter.

Fans of the original series have already begun passing the torch on to their children too! San Diego Comic Con recently dropped a new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, with an introduction by Johnny Depp in costume. It certainly looks like we’ll be able to answer some of the burning questions that the first film left.

At the moment, there are eight Harry Potter movies based off the seven original books. (The last book was turned into a two-part film because they wanted to dedicate more time to the book so it could be more accurate to the original work.) Harry Potter was actually the first novel-based film to start this recent trend.

If everything goes according to plan for the next installment, there should be at least five Fantastic Beasts movies. (We’re basing this off statements made by the author in 2016.) This will be another film first as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a single book. Keep your hands and arms inside the flying car at all times, because it looks like we’ll be going on one wild ride! Thanks to Fun.com, you can delve into a breakdown of the Harry Potter books and movies to see how well the franchise has done so far in the infographic below.