We’re all nearly there, one more year of existence in this stressful world full of racist presidents, delayed World War 3, and global warming. We all need to escape from time to time. Whether it’s to play out our medieval dragonslayer fantasies or killing some post-WWII Nazis virtually, video games provide us with a much-needed respite and entertainment. So hang in there my escapist brothers and sisters and brace yourselves for next year because 2019 video games are on their way and with flying colors too!

You probably would want to save up some leftover year-end moolah. Some of these are coming out as early January or February. Trust us, these games are worth saving up for. It is better to know the upcoming video games so that you can plan out your hermit days better next year. Without further ado, here are the best 2019 video games you should look forward to, categorized:

Action/Adventure

1. Devil May Cry 5 (March 8 – PC, PS4, XBO)

It’s been a while since Dante showed that smug demon-slaying face of his. This time he is back with two edgy edgelords to kill demons once again… with style and angsty J-Rock fashion.

2. Gears of War 5 (TBA 2019)

After the successful, er, success of Gears of War 4, Microsoft wanted another one, of course, they would. So here comes Gears of War 5 with more chain guns and a female protagonist to boot.

3. Kingdom Hearts III (January 29 – PS4, XBO)

Disney worlds (no, not the crowded theme parks) are in trouble again and it’s up to Sora, Donald Duck, and Goofy to save the day. Get ready for yet again another exciting pop culture overload with the Disney characters you all love (or hate).

4. Skull & Bones (TBA 2019 – PC, PS4, XBO)

So far we’ve not had a proper and substantial pirate game ever since Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, and that wasn’t even about pirates (fundamentally). No, Sea of Thieves is not good. Hence, a lot of pressure is placed on Skull & Bones, and it looks to give pirates some sweet gaming justice.

5. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (January 18 – PC, PS4, XBO)

A Japanese classic this one. If you ever are in the mood for a proper air force drama where you get emotionally attached to an awesome fighter plane, then this will scratch that itch. Now with updated next-gen graphics!

6. Shenmue 3 (August 27 – PC, PS4)

No one thought that this would be possible since the last installment, Shenmue 2 came out 17 years ago! Here we are, though, anything is possible, especially if you have the urge to beat up some Chinese baddies who killed your Japanese father with martial arts.

7. Anthem (February 22 – PC, PS4, XBO)

This is Electronic Arts’ chance to come back from the disastrous Mass Effect: Andromeda release. Of course, this one looks to be more promising because it’s its own title and does not rely on another sci-fi title.

RPG (Roleplaying Games)

8. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (March 22 – PC, PS4, XBO)

The Dark Souls franchise is over now, but masochism in video games will always be around. Hence, Sekiro continues the tradition of dying and losing your progress over and over again in video games popularized by Dark Souls. This is also made by the same brilliant creator. Prepare to die again… many times… next year.

9. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (March 15 – PC, PS4, XBO)

The first Division was quite a successful post-apocalyptic shooter RPG and it was no doubt unique. So here comes Tom Clancy again with a sequel despite passing away in 2013.

10. Outer Worlds (TBA 2019 – PC, PS4, XBO)

Fallout 76 was apparently a major disappointment for fans of both Bethesda and Fallout. Hence, a new challenger arises to take the helm of wasteland survival RPG. It’s pretty much is a cross between Borderlands and Fallout, developed by the reputable Obsidian Entertainment, the dark horse of RPG games development.

11. Cyberpunk 2077 (Rumored 2019 – PC, PS4, XBO)

Anyone who is a mainstay of the RPG genre will know the legendary and trustworthy developer CD Projekt RED and their prized award-winning Witcher trilogy. Now they’re making another RPG of the same caliber and it will probably come down as another Game of the Year for them. Don’t hold your breath, though, a 2019 release is just speculation at this point.

FPS (First Person Shooter)

12. Far Cry: New Dawn (February 15 – PC, PS4, XBO)

Survival games are all the rage right now because of titles like PUBG in a sea of others. Hence, this is Ubisoft’s take on that format, by making an essential spin-off of Far Cry 5. Basically, it’s a post-apocalyptic Far Cry 5, also a potential spoiler of that game, oops.

13. Rage 2 (May 14 – PC, PS4, XBO)

A proper sequel to the first Rage and continues the post-apocalyptic trend with apparent inspirations from the Mad Max universe and Borderlands too, perhaps.

14. Wolfenstein: Young Blood (TBA 2019 – PC, PS4, XBO)

Killing Nazis never gets old. The previous Wolfenstein title is a living, breathing, and murdering proof of that. Here’s another one which takes place 20 years in the future… in Nazi-occupied Paris. It’s as relevant as 2019 video games can be.

15. Metro Exodus (February 15 – PC, PS4, XBO)

The third installment of the Metro franchise and it features even more cheeki breeki, that’s Russian for apocalypse… okay, just kidding, it isn’t. However, Metro Exodus is all about surviving the harsh aftermath of nuclear winter in Moscow, Russia, in glorious first-person mode.

16. Doom Eternal (TBA 2019 – PC, PS4, XBO, Switch)

The sequel to 2016’s brutally cathartic Doom. Hell apparently invades Earth this time instead of Mars and the hellspawn demons are about to be curb-stomped to death by Doom guy once more, video games 2019 has never been this violent and satisfying.

17. Dying Light 2 (TBA 2019 – PC, PS4, XBOX)

Zombies are a genre done to death by now. So Dying Light added a new twist to it: zombies but with melee parkour. Dying Light 2 aims to continue that with more zombie dismemberments and more rooftop jumping.

Strategy

18. Total War: Three Kingdoms (March 7 – PC)

China has a long, brutal history of warfare and Total War aims to bring that to your computer screen. It covers the Three Kingdoms era of Chinese history which pretty much is a free-for-all between scheming warlords, romanticized to Shakespearean levels.

19. Tropico 6 (January 25 – PC, PS4, XBO)

Ever wanted to buy a tropical island and develop it into a multi-billion-dollar totalitarian city-state as a parody of Cuba? Well, you can do just that with the Tropico franchise and more so with Tropico 6 but with minimal expenditures since it’s all virtual.

20. Civilization 6: Gathering Storm (February 14 – PC, Switch)

Not really a full game but rather an expansion. Still, it is big enough to be game-changing because it adds global warming and other environmental factors to the previously sterile experience of raising a tribe to a world power in Civilization 6.

21. Anno 1800 (February 26 – PC)

One of the most persistent and finest city-building game series. The Anno franchise has spawned several city-building games. Anno 1800 goes back to its roots in the past after several future outings. This time around, your citizens get to complain Victorian-style.

22. Imperator: Rome (TBA 2019 – PC)

Rome has long been one of the most influential civilizations in the past. So a proper grand strategy game about them is bound to happen… again. If you are still not fed up with Rome yet after playing Total War: Rome 2, then this should scratch that Roman nose itch.

Arcade/Racing:

23. Dirt Rally 2.0 (February 26 – PC, PS4, XBO)

Racing games are never out of style because people are naturally adrenaline junkies. Racing on rough terrain does offer better twists (and turns) than smooth asphalt roads, Dirt Rally 2.0 has that covered.

24. Mortal Kombat 11 (April 23 – PC, PS4, XBO, Switch)

Most fighting games cannot hold a candle to the visceral gore and wanton violence of the Mortal Kombat franchise. Mortal Kombat 11 brings more spine-ripping, skull-cracking, and eye-gouging fatalities. A word to the developers: finish it!

25. Jump Force (February 15 – PC, PS4, XBO)

If you ever wanted to see your favorite character leave their own franchise universes to fight other out-of-place characters, then this is the game for you. Now you can finally beat up Naruto as Goku.

