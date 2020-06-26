2020 Anime Films We’re Looking Forward To

Half the year is already done and there are still many more upcoming 2020 anime films that we should keep our eyes out for. Recently, A Whisker Away was trending as it was released exclusively for Netflix last June 18. On the other hand, some anime films scheduled for release this 2020 have been postponed to a later date. Despite that, we are still looking forward for these anime films to be released, despite being delayed.

Ice Adolescence

Ice Adolescence is a movie based on the popular sports anime series, Yuri!!! On ICE. Fans of the show were elated when MAPPA, Yuri On Ice’s studio, announced that a move is in the works. However, the film was postponed until further notice instead of being released in 2019 originally. The production released a statement on their official website saying,

Yuri!!! on ICE theatrical version: ICE ADOLESCENCE, which was scheduled to be released this year, has been postponed in order to significantly scale up the contents of the work from the original plan. We apologize for the change in the release date for all who are looking forward to this work. The entire staff will strive to bring a fully mature film to fruition. We will keep everyone posted on the future release date as soon as it is decided. We appreciate your continued support. – Yuri!!! on ICE Production Committee

While not much is known on what story they plan on telling with Ice Adolescence, some fans were lucky enough to see a preview of the movie. One thing we can expect from this film is that it will tell Victor Nikiforov’s time during the 2017 Winter Olympics.

Given

Given is another 2020 anime film that’s been postponed to a later date – this time, due to the pandemic. It’s a film based on a popular BL manga series, and its film adaptation was announced on the airing of its anime’s finale episode. Given is a story that is centered around the four band members of Given. The anime series focused more on the two high school band members, Ritsuka Uenoyama and Mafuyu Sato. Meanwhile, the movie is expected to center on its adult band members, Haruki Nakayama and Akihiko Kaji, together with Ugetsu Murata.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train

There is no doubt that Demon Slayer is one of the more popular anime series we have right now. Demon Slayer: Infinity Train will be a continuation of where the anime series ended. Just like other 2020 anime films, this film will also be pushed back to a later date. However, releasing it in 2020 is still in the plan and in the worst case scenario, the film will be released in 2021.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train will be focusing on the Infinite Train of the Demon Slayer manga. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke board a mysterious train to find Kyojuro Rengoku, a Demon Slayer. However, they soon discover that a demon activity in the train is making passengers disappear and they join Kyojuro in investigating the cause.

Known for its spectacular animation and captivating fight scenes, fans expect to see the same level of quality they saw in the series in the movie as well.

Burn the Witch

While fans are waiting for the new season of Bleach in 2021, they can look forward to the Bleach spinoff, Burn the Witch‘s film adaptation. From the creator of Bleach himself, Tite Kubo, the film is slated for release in Fall 2020. While the characters we all know and love wouldn’t be there, Burn the Witch is still set on the same universe.

The movie’s protagonists are the witches, Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, who work for the Western Branch of Soul Society in Reverse London. As witches who can see the dragons, they act as protection agents who protect and manage dragons in London.

Bonus: How Do You Live?

Originally slated for release by Tokyo’s Olympics, How Do You Live? is a long-awaited release by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki. Miyazaki retired last 2013 but came out of retirement in 2016 to do this film. How Do You Live? is based on a 1937 novel by Genzaburo Yoshino of the same name. It will tell the story of a 15-year-old boy who came to live with his uncle after his father’s passing.

The film is expectedly time-consuming, especially that everything is being hand-drawn. However, it seems like finishing the movie will be years away – especially when the pandemic affected production. Studio Ghibli’s general manager, Toshio Suzuki, said that, “…we are only able to come up with one minute of animation in a month. That means 12 months a year, you get 12 minutes worth of movie. Actually, we’ve been working on this film for three years, so that means we have 36 minutes completed so far. We’re hoping it will finish in the next three years.”

Other than How Do You Live?, Studio Ghibli also announced this year that another film is in development. And it’s from Hayao Miyazaki’s son, Goro Miyazaki.

