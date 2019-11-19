3 Best Gaming Headsets That Are Great For Music

While gaming headsets are built specifically for gaming, some serve a second purpose – a high-quality audio performance. Let’s look at 3 gaming headsets that will satisfy both your gaming and your music listening needs.

Gaming headsets aren’t designed for listening to music. They’re meant to be used for gaming, as the name implies. Because of this, gaming headsets often feature bass-heavy audio profiles for an explosive and immersive listening experience, but it comes at the cost of music audio quality. In contrast, music headphones’ audio profiles are more balanced. This is because they’re designed for listening to a variety of genres.

But there are a handful of gaming headsets that don’t quite follow that stereotypical mold.

Our recommendations include a microphone and surround sound – typical features of most headsets. At the same time, they provide you with a high-quality audio experience while listening to music.

Sennheiser is one of the few manufacturers known for releasing a successful line of gaming headsets while additionally making music headsets.

The GAME ZERO is one such example.

Why It’s Good for Gaming and Music:

Oversized ear cups

Multi-platform compatibility

Collapsible design and carry case

Low rated impedance

Oversized earcups

Unusual for a gaming headset, the Sennheiser GAME ZERO doesn’t have surround sound. Instead, it comes with thick oversized ear cups made from leatherette and triple-layered memory foam. This design choice prevents any outside noise from entering the headset, creating an immersive audio experience for both gaming and listening to music.

The GAME ZERO also features Sennheiser’s Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement that promises to deliver a more natural acoustic sound by channelling the audio signal directly into the listener’s ears.

Multi-platform compatibility

The GAME ZERO comes with removable cables for a 3.5mm jack input that can support multiple platforms. This includes desktops, consoles, smartphones, and tablets.

Removable cables are a nice feature to have. This prevents headsets from becoming useless once the cables inevitably break after years of use.

Collapsible design and carry case

You can fold the GAME ZERO for better portability. This gaming headset also comes with a carry case where you can store it for safekeeping.

Low rated impedance

A low 50-ohm impedance helps guarantee that the GAME ZERO will play the same quality audio on your favorite gaming console or PC as it would on your smartphone and other portable audio devices.

Drawbacks

Compared to other gaming headsets, the audio of the Sennheiser GAME ZERO is very precise. This is great for listening to music, but not so much for gaming. Those explosions and gunshots aren’t going to have the same punch commonly associated with standard gaming headsets.

Thankfully, the GAME ZERO comes with a lot of headroom, so you can adjust the equalizer settings. If you prefer, you have the option to add more bass for that missing rumble with minimal audio distortion.

Designed to provide players with the “ultimate high-fidelity gaming experience”, the Audio Technica ATH0ADG1X is Audio Technica’s take on the high-end gaming headset niche that so often draws professional gamers and streamers alike.

Why it’s good for gaming and music:

Open-air dynamic 53mm driver

Improved 3D Wing Support System for better comfort and fit

Sleek, modern design

Open-air dynamic 53mm driver

The ATH0ADG1X comes with 53mm drivers, which are larger than the typical 40mm drivers. This difference allows for extremely accurate sound reproduction. In video games, this allows you to hear the sounds of gunfire and explosions accurately without relying on virtual surround sound technology. Because of this, the sound quality remains consistent, whether you’re playing video games, listening to music, or watching movies.

Improved 3D Wing Support system for better comfort and fit

The 3D Wing Support System makes it so that the headband adapts automatically to fit all types of wearers. It’s a simple feature, but it makes the headset feel incredibly comfortable.

Sleek, modern design

The sleek and modern design of the ATH0ADG1X insures that you won’t feel embarrassed about the appearance of your headset while listening to music on the go.

Drawbacks

The lack of a foldable design, a portable case, and removable cables makes the ADH0ADG1X inconvenient to take traveling. Additionally, the open-air design means that you should expect some sound to leak in and out; so don’t be surprised if you hear ambient noises while using these gaming headsets or if other people can hear what you’re listening to.

A surprise release from the manufacturers of leading audio devices, the Mobius is Audeze’s launch to motivate audiophiles to purchase a headset for both gaming and music.

Why it’s good for gaming and music:

Planar magnetic drivers

Support for 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound audio, as well as 3D audio

USB, Bluetooth, and analog connections

Wireless

Planar magnetic drivers

The Mobius is equipped with planar magnetic drivers, which is usually found only in high-end headphones. Generally, this leads to clear, accurate, and lifelike audio quality that translates well across movies, music, and video games.

Support for 5.1/7.1 surround sound audio and 3D audio

According to Audeze, the Mobius is:

“The first headset ever created to provide a truly believable and fully immersive Surround Sound listening experience with no additional software or hardware required.”

Paired with the built-in Waves Nx technology, pinpointing the direction of gunfire, footsteps, and other audio cues becomes much easier. At the same time, the 3D audio tech with Waves Nx works particularly well when you’re watching a movie or listening to music.

USB, Bluetooth, and analog connections

The Mobius comes with a USB-C cord, a USB-C to USB-A cord, and a 3.5mm cord right out of the box. It also supports analog, Bluetooth, and USB connections. This makes it easy to switch between multiple devices.

Wireless

There’s nothing like kicking back and relaxing while listening to your favorite tunes, or playing a match of Fortnite: Battle Royale while you lie down comfortably on your couch.

With the Mobius, you can do just that.

Drawbacks

The Audeze Mobius isn’t inexpensive, coming in at USD$399. For that price, you could purchase a decent pair of both gaming headsets and music headphones.

Conclusion

These days, you can game and enjoy high-quality audio using the same pair of gaming headsets.

Gone are the days when you have no choice but to spend extra money on separate pairs of gaming headsets and music headphones.

When making our recommendations for gaming headsets to use for both gaming and music, we considered these following factors first:

Lightweight, comfortable design for hours of use.

Mainstream aesthetic appeal so you can feel comfortable wearing the headsets out and about.

Balanced audio profile for more accurate audio reproduction, a wider soundstage, and improved audio quality.

Low impedance for better compatibility across multiple audio listening devices, especially for portable audio players and smartphones.

With our open-minded buying guide, we hope that we have helped you find the perfect pair of gaming headsets to suit both your gaming and music needs.