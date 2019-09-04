3 Essential Must-Haves for a Gamer

As gaming continues to grow in its own independent culture, certain things have become invaluable for gamers. Whether you’re new to gaming or you’re a pro who wants to play in style, aside from the basic gaming gear (consoles or pc), the following 3 essential must-haves will help complete your gaming setup.

Do you have these gaming essentials?

Reliable gaming desk

You probably spend hours perfecting your gameplay, and you’ve definitely invested a lot of money into getting the best quality gear. So why settle for an average setup? Sure, a beanbag or a couch with a big screen TV can make a good gaming station, but what if we told you can take it to the next level?

When playing competitively for long hours, a gaming desk can make all the difference. Of course, every gamer has their own criteria of what makes the ultimate gaming desk, but to accommodate your gaming sessions, a desk essentially has to have a few basic characteristics. It needs to be ergonomic for all those hours of gameplay, and it must be durable to support the heavy equipment and devices placed on it. An ideal gaming desk also needs to be big enough to fit all your gaming accessories, such as keyboards, joysticks, steering wheels, gamepads, and screens while keeping everything within reach and allowing for mobility; you need to be able to move around without knocking valuable stuff down.

No matter what your needs are, there’s a perfect desk out there for you. Whether you want to buy or build one, make sure it features the elements mentioned above. A good gaming desk can take your gaming experience to the next level. While you may need to upgrade your gear every now and then, a reliable desk will go a long way with you, from the corner of your bedroom to your full-blown gaming den.

Supportive gaming chair

How many hours a week do you spend playing games? It’s likely the answer is a double-digit number. If so, nobody wants to sit in an uncomfortable chair for hours on end. Luckily, there’s a wide variety of chairs that are specially made for gamers, and once you invest in one, you’ll wonder how you ever managed to play without it before. Your regular seat may look and feel good, but it can’t beat the comfort and support offered by a tailor-made gaming chair. A gaming chair typically comes with comfortable padding on the backrest and headrest for maximum cushioning and support to help you stay comfortable during your endless hours of gaming. It reduces the backache and neck strain that can result from staying seated for too long.

A gaming seat can also be good for your posture. When you’re seated in a fixed position for too long, your muscles and spine can begin to tense. A good chair will help you maintain proper posture, which entails sitting with your spine straight and your neck supported. This makes your gaming experience much more comfortable and can help you avoid serious health problems that may occur due to bad posture.

Quality headset

Nothing takes you out of an immersive gaming experience like flat or low-quality sound. Whether you’re discussing strategies with your team members or listening out for enemies, a high-quality headset is indispensable. Even if your monitor comes with built-in speakers, nothing beats the immersive surround sound you get from a quality headset.

A good headset will filter sound directly into your ears and give you a microphone to use to clear in-game communication. Unlike built-in speakers, headsets give you a little more privacy when gaming and they’re especially handy when playing late at night and you don’t want to disturb the rest of the household. Additionally, investing in a headset is usually more affordable than establishing good speaker setups. A quality headset should provide a clear, balanced sound without distorting feedback. Additionally, when buying a headset, you need to also make sure that it fits properly; an ill-fitting headset can give you headaches and affect your ability to play at your best. You can opt for a wired headset, but it’s usually best if you choose a wireless one to have a wider range of motion and give yourself enough space to move freely as you play.

When entering the world of gaming, you usually want to invest in the best quality gear, games, and accessories that your money can buy. With the previously mentioned essentials, your gaming arsenal will be better than ever, and your setup will be more comfortable than you ever thought was possible. And isn’t that what every true gamer wants?