We all know how much of a downer a 3 AM study session the night before an exam or deadline can be; chugging down the energy drinks as you rush those final sentences, all because you couldn’t bring yourself to start the nightmares that are dissertations, essays, presentations and revisions.

Studying is no easy task, especially when you’ve got so much of it. So why not make it easy? If you’re looking for something that will boost your sessions and give you the methods you need to make the most of your studying, here are 3 studying hacks every geek should know.

The Pomodoro Technique

The Pomodoro technique came about in the early 90s and has proven to be one of the most effective studying hacks of all time. Developed by a university student, the Pomodoro technique is about taking a huge pile of work and chopping it up into smaller, more manageable pieces. Breaking up these large tasks into smaller intervals (called Pomodoros), along with short breaks in between, helps you stay focused and on task, meaning the work you do will be more productive, as well as giving yourself a little reward as you go. It gets you into the swing of doing work, and makes keeping on top of assignments a whole lot easier. Click here for the tomato timer to help you get into the Pomodoro routine and try it out for yourself!

Micro-tutoring

Micro-tutoring is exactly what you need to boost your grades. Sites like Studypool offer you access to some of the brightest tutors, all at the click of a button. They’re there to answer questions, assist with your homework and make life much easier for you. Plus, hearing a different perspective other than your teacher’s can really give you the opportunity to learn and understand what’s going on, meaning near exam time, you’ll be fully prepared. Anyone looking for the ultimate studying hack is missing out by not trying out this helpful and unique option to make studying ten times easier.

Spaced Repetition

Spaced repetition is perfect for those who revise again and again, and just don’t feel it going in. This is a hack in the literal sense, because you’re literally hacking the way your brain works in order to make sure the information you’re taking in sticks. It’s all about the flashcards, but not in the usual ‘glance, chuck to the back, and repeat’ way. You need to collect your flashcards together (we recommend using an app so you can take them wherever you go) and move through them. Sort them into two piles – one which you get right, and one which you get wrong. This means you can sift through stuff you don’t know more, meaning you can focus on your weaknesses and really tackle those rough patches, meaning you tighten up your knowledge and make your study time really worthwhile.

Whichever way you choose to study, the best method is practice, practice, practice. However, with these hacks at your disposal, it should feel a lot less like a chore. Who knows – you may even enjoy it!

Happy studying!