30+ Web Tools And Services That People Find Useful During COVID-19

Do you specialize in IT, web publishing, design, development, or anything related to these? We managed to gather 30+ web tools and services that you can use while in lockdown. These could help you enhance your skills, or better yet, possibly allow you to start a business of your own.

We found out that among the most popular ones, there is 24x7WPSupport – the most complete and efficient WordPress support service; Creative Tim – a powerful developer of high-quality UI Kits, templates, and dashboards; LogoAI – a logo generator that creates gorgeous and unique designs.

Find out below more about all of these popular solutions in this period.

Why spend hours or even days to develop from scratch everything you need when you can use Creative Tim products – UI Kits, templates, and dashboards built on top of Bootstrap, Vue.js, React, Angular, Node.js and Laravel?

You will save tons of time, money, and there is also a huge plus. These products have super quality, all of them are over-engineered, and will add value to your projects.

For each technology, there is a big bundle with a super discount. Check it.

LogoAi is a popular Ai-powered logo maker that works excellent. Whenever you need a nice logo in minutes and you don’t want to spend a fortune, use this platform.

LogoAi is offering a 30% OFF on all logo design packages when you enter code: 30OFFSPECIAL at checkout.

Do you want to have a top-notch WordPress website from all points of view?

Then you have to discuss with UPQODE, an award-winning web design agency that will help you with the following:

Web design and web development

Managed WordPress hosting and website maintenance

Turnkey websites

Digital strategy

They over-engineer their work, get in touch with them and see on your own.

WordPress is a super platform; nobody can argue that. Being so popular, the internet is crowded with all kinds of themes.

If you want a special WordPress theme, that is really working awesome from all points of view, which is easy to configure and run, and which has everything you need so you don’t spend additional money, then use Total.

It has included everything you ever wanted: 40+ pre-made demos that you can install with 1-click, 4 premium plugins (Visual Page Composer, Templatera, Slider Revolution, LayerSlider), 500+ styling options, 80+ builder modules, and much more.

Check Total demos, you will fall in love immediately.

Codester is the place to visit whenever you are looking for high-quality PHP scripts, website themes, app templates, plugins, and much more. Everything you need can easily be found on Codester.

Browse the website and pick everything you need. Don’t forget to check the Flash sale section where hugely discounted items are being sold.

Dr. Link Check will automatically scan your website for bad links and provide you a comprehensive report. Check it and repair the bad links, everybody hates them.

Make your website great again with Dr. Link Check’s help.

Create your own web design invoice template, automate your invoices, accept global payments, and much more. Everything is possible with Bonsai, the most popular and smart invoicing software for freelancers and agencies.

Start free.

FunctionFox is a smart, simple to use, and efficient timesheets and project management software. Use it to handle multiple jobs, to assign tasks, to create to-do lists, and to manage resources, including remote works.

Get your free demo today at https://www.functionfox.com/mekanism.

Mobirise is a powerful offline website builder, a complete package loaded with everything you need: over 3,000 gorgeous website templates, with eCommerce and Shopping Cart, with stunning sliders and galleries, engaging forms and popups, and beautifully designed icons.

Use it now to create an awesome website.

Goodie is used by tens of thousands of graphic designers that need a reliable web development partner and by companies that need simple WordPress websites, emails, and 1-10-page websites.

Get in touch with Goodie and let them know the details of your project. They are friendly and they always go the extra mile, delivering outstanding results.

Looking for a performant prioritizing and roadmap software that includes collaboration features? airfocus is a smart and easy to use software that you and your team will love.

Start a free trial and see it in action. Don’t forget that on their website you will find the most complete glossary of product management and business terms.

MailMunch is a drag-and-drop landing page builder that comes loaded with beautiful pre-built landing page templates and tons of features and deep customization options, that you can use to create any layout in minutes and increase conversions by up to 400%.

With MailMunch you can create unlimited landing pages and squeeze pages, and also create custom pages for any kind of campaign.

Use MailMunch, this is the tool that pros use.

Unlayer is the most popular embeddable email editor and page builder for SaaS. It comes loaded with beautiful templates, with tons of elements and deep customization options, with a drag-and-drop builder, and a smart interface.

Your website visitors will create their engaging content right on your website.

See how it works.

XStore is the package that pros use to create gorgeous and engaging stores. It includes plugins that are worth over $300 and the package is sold for just $59.

Use any of the included 90+ awesome store designs to start your own high-converting store.

You don’t need tons of web tools and different services to create a high-performing store that works as you always wished, you need only Zento, the most powerful eCommerce solution on the market.

Check it.

Everyone loves pages that pop with personality. One of the ways to add visual interest and dynamics to your user interface is by using animated gifs. The 400 animated icons from Icons8 are a perfect fit. In this pack, all icons are all free for a link and available in multiple formats–JSON (Lottie), GIF, and After Effects. So, you can use them everywhere you work.

Marketers, graphic and web designers, developers, freelancers, and many others lose tens of hours each month to collect content and files from clients.

If you want your time back, you should use Content Snare, an automation tool that will do the hard work in your place for a very small cost. You will become productive and increase the profitability from the first month of using this useful tool.

Register for the free trial, no credit card required.

Need to launch an online portfolio? There is no need to reinvent the wheel. Choosing the Quanzo WordPress theme, you get all that you need for a quick launch of your professional online portfolio. The theme is designed with usability in mind. It has a fully responsive layout that guarantees a flawless performance of your site on any device. The theme also provides an impressive choice of ready-made designs that you can import to your site with a single click. You do not need to look for professional help every time you want to change something on your site. The theme was designed to be used by experts and newbies alike. It is built on the Elementor page builder, which provides for a code-free theme’s layout modification.

HelpJet is a professional and smart knowledge base software that will help you increase sales and automate your customer support.

Use the knowledge base as a presales page or as a support page where customers can find quick answers to their questions, without calling you in.

8b is the simplest website builder that you can use to create engaging and high-converting websites.

The interface is smart, quick, friendly, and intuitive, being a pleasure to use it.

Create your website now with 8b.

Launching a website related to the COVID-19 topic is one of the most popular Google search requests today. The start of the niche-specific web project can be rather quick and cost-effective if you use the right ready-made design for this purpose. This is a mobile-friendly WordPress theme featuring regular updates and professional support. It includes a selection of 8 homepage skins and a wide choice of inner pages. The theme is based on the Elementor page builder and features compatibility with all the major WordPress plugins, including Give Donation.

Topper is a great example of those all-inclusive WordPress themes that free you from the need to look for extra tools and design on the web. This is the ultimate choice for bloggers. In fact, the theme will work well for any kind of niche-specific web resource. It includes pre-made skins that are ready to be used for multiple occasions. Also, you may feel free to modify any piece of the theme by yourself, using the intuitive Elementor page builder.

SuperbWebsiteBuilders.com sees its mission in providing valuable and useful information about website builders and hosting providers that really stand out from the crowd in the modern web design niche. This is where newbies and website creation experts can find out more about the platforms they are interested in to pick the one that fits their needs and goals most.

Branding has never been easier than now! Tools like GraphicSprings allow you to create an entire brand starting with your logo design. The process was designed to be so simple that a 5-year-old could do it and it takes no more than a few minutes. Give it a try for free!

Logaster is a clever slogan generator that is using powerful Ai software to create creative and unique company slogans.

The platform is very efficient, delivering incredible results.

Try Logaster, it is free.

To create stunning and high performing quizzes and surveys you need only the right tool, nothing more.

Use Opinion Stage quiz maker to do your very own engaging and high-converting quizzes. You will find included in the software tons of features and customization options, that will help you each step.

Register for the free plan.

uKit is a strong website-making tool to boost your online presence by creating a professional website. Whether you need a one-pager or a full-scale website, you can have it with uKit. It costs less than its competitors and has a special affinity towards eCommerce — if you run a small shop, there simply no better platform to create and host a website.

InvoiceBerry is a brilliant invoicing software, very simple to use, yet super smart.

Use it to create professional invoices, to track expenses and payments, to create reports, and even more.

Register for the free trial, no credit card required.

stepFORM is the best all-around form builder that anyone can handle. Your programming skills don’t matter since it offers basic and advanced features and tools such as Webhooks, various payment systems (PayPal, Wallet One), statistics (Google Analytics), integration with CRM systems and more. Just try it out for yourself and see how it works! Start with the free plan.

Pixpa is a website builder created specifically for creatives that are looking to create all-in-one websites: a store, blog and client gallery.

It is very efficient, having included everything you need for this task: lots of gorgeous templates and elements, a drag-and-drop builder, and a smart and intuitive interface.

Sign up now for free.

uLanding is a great service that lets you create and optimize landing pages in a short time. No matter if you are a computer whiz or not, this platform is for everyone due to its intuitive visual interface and some advanced settings. Plus, it doesn’t impose any device type limitations. You can also connect Google Analytics or add meta tags to your site, and more.

With Fotor you can easily create engaging and high-converting pictures for your website, marketing materials, and social media channels.

Try the tool that pros use.

WordPressToWix.PRO proves to be a reliable, logical, safe and affordable service used to switch from the CMS to Wix website builder. The very process of website migration is cost-effective, hassle-free and smooth due to the professional approach, expertise and responsibility of its team. Each project is supervised by the manager, who controls all the steps with precise attention to details and client requirements.

Looking for high-quality and cost-friendly UI Kits, admin and dashboards templates? WrapPixel is among the leading suppliers of such products.

Browse their website and pick what you need.

RumbleTalk will help you in less than 2 minutes to add on your website a moderated group chat for live Q&A and web events.

No coding skills and experience are needed.

Register for free.

WhatFontIs – The Best font finder

WhatFontIs is the only system that identifies both free and paid fonts. Take a screenshot of the font you want to identify and upload it to WhatFontIs. The powerful AI software will quickly tell you everything you need to know about that font.

It is free to use, try WhatFontIs.

Conclusions

During COVID-19, many of us reinvented our businesses. For some this term sounds complicated, but it isn’t. It is simple to reinvent a company.

This is the first example that comes in my mind. Friends of us started using 24x7WPSupport to handle all the issues with their WordPress website, so they can better manage customers. They easily reinvented their company. Their customers immediately felt that and the company increased its earnings, even if they pay for 24x7WPSupport service.

There are many other ways of how these web tools and services can help you.

Take your time to read about them and do your tests.