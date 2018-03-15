4 Classic High-End Games And Their Specs

The world of video games gained much popularity in the 1980’s and since then, gaming systems have made advances. From the arcade system, home consoles followed until the portable devices came along. Today, loyal fans who still have the old systems continue to play their favorite classic games. The others now use computers with an emulator software.

The release of the original gaming systems came with their own classic games. Nintendo, for example, is well known for its Super Mario Brothers game while Sega Master also came up with its Sonic the Hedgehog. Both games became extremely popular and led to the huge sales of their respective consoles. Some have become ongoing franchises up to this day including Mario Brothers, Legend of Zelda and Mortal Kombat.

These classic video games had their heydays when the internet was not born yet. Thankfully, they’re still around and can be played on various websites created courtesy of a reliable and efficient website builder for the younger generations to enjoy.

Super Mario Brothers

Brothers Mario and Luigi are the stars of Nintendo’s popular game Super Mario Brothers. These plumber siblings don’t get tired of running through the Mushroom Kingdom doing all sorts of things including bashing blocks and lobbing fireballs. Fans continue to play this game and they agree that it’s still a fun and entertaining activity.

First released in August 1985, Super Mario was the first game produced by Nintendo which became a huge success. The game system featured a 2A03 8 bit processor, 2 KB RAM, 48 colors and 5 grays in base palette, 8×8 and 8×16 pixels Sprite sizes and 64 onscreen sprites.

Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda was also created by the same Nintendo team behind Super Mario. Released in Japan in February 1986, the game was first launched via the Family Computer’s Disk System. It used the Disk Card with disk size of 128 kilobytes in a cartridge format. The cartridge was the first version after which it was re-released in various formats such as for GameCube, Game Boy Advance, Virtual Console and eventually for Wii. It should be noted, though, that all re-releases were identical to the original.

The game was made in a traditional heroic fantasy setting and featured the main character time-travelling. The versions that came later featured more technology-based concepts.

Legend of Zelda was well-received by gaming fans not only in Japan but also in North America. In fact, it sold more than 6.5 million copies worldwide making it the bestseller game for Nintendo. It became popular for one year and a half in Japan before the sequel Zelda II: The Adventure of Link was released.

Mortal Kombat

The Mortal Kombat video game was created in 1992 by Midway Games’ Chicago studio before it was acquired by Warner Brothers. This 2D fantasy-horror fighting game is known for its high levels of violence. But other than that, it also involved digitized sprites and palette swapping when creating new characters.

The first two games were originally played in the arcades using a joystick and five buttons for the punching and kicking. What made this game unique from other fighting games are the crazy moves such as the fireballs and other magic moves, according to co-creator Eric Boon.

The Mortal Kombat series has already released several sequels after its launch. Since 1992, there’s one new version released almost every year until 2016. Today, various versions are available for specific gaming consoles including PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

Pac-Man

The Pac-Man video game was one of the highest-grossing game of all time back in the 1980’s. A classic arcade game, it is also considered one of the longest running video game franchises and is featured in the Smithsonian Institution as well as in the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The game’s uniqueness lies in the characters which are Pac-Man and the multi-colored ghosts that move around a maze.

Created by Namco, Pac-Man was originally an arcade game first released in Japan in May 1980. It was released in the U.S. in the same year by Midway Games. Owing to its popularity, the game later led to an animated TV series and a hit song entitled “Pac-Man Fever.”