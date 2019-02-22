4 Geeky Games, Gadgets, And Destinations For Your Spring Road Trip

Road trip season (also known as spring) is right around the corner. If you’re like most geeks, you’re going to find something fun or maybe even bizarre to do during spring break.

Here’s how to stay true to your inner geek and keep your drive as interesting as your destination:

1. Engage in LARP wherever you meet the public

Nothing beats live action role-playing amongst the unsuspecting public. There’s something about acting around innocent bystanders that makes it more fun. Get your friends in on a game of road trip LARP where you get into character every time you enter public spaces at restaurants, gas stations, and convenience stores. Some will be surprised, others will be shocked. When parents grab their children a little tighter, you know you’re putting on a good show.

If you’re really engaging, you may find some people playing along. Remember to be respectful of others and if they don’t want to play along, don’t push it. Especially if they’re bigger than you and they don’t look like they understand what you’re doing.

2. Get your safety gadgets in order

If you and your friends are intellectual geeks, you’re unlikely to have a full-fledged mechanic in the group. Before you head out with your friends, be meticulous about safety, so you don’t have to rely on strangers to help you with everything should you get stuck somewhere.

Carry the basics like:

Jumper cables

First aid kit

Reflective triangles or flairs

Extra fluids like oil and coolant

Extra food and water

A roadside assistance card

Read through Campanella’s Ultimate Road Trip Guide for a thorough reminder of the things you might miss. For instance, do you have a spare car key? Is it on a separate key ring? You don’t want to lock yourself out of your car in an unfamiliar area. The details matter!

3. Stock up on some cool and useful apps

On your road trip, forget about Tinder. You need apps that will make your trip easier and safer. Like the SitorSquat app created by Charmin that helps you find a clean restroom along your route. Users of this app write reviews constantly, and they don’t spare any details. If you want to avoid bathrooms that look and feel like dark, wet caverns, you must get this app.

Other useful apps that should only be used by your passengers include:

Urbanspoon – find delicious restaurants along your route in practically any city in the U.S. and Canada. If you and your friends are true geeks, you’ve got dice in your pocket and are ready to throw down a game of D&D at any moment. Urbanspoon will help you find the right spot.

dynamicDice – speaking of D&D, if you get this 3D dice rolling app for iPhone, you can play in the car without worrying about losing your physical dice under the seat or out the window. Don’t forget about D&D Beyond – it works on any device, and even works offline.

4. Go where people will play along with you

According to Syfy.com, there are tons of geek-themed bars across America and Canada. For instance, the Way Station in Brooklyn, New York has a TARDIS for a bathroom autographed by several stars from Doctor Who. The cocktails have cool names so you can say things like, “I’ll take a Christopher Walken Dead and my friend here would like a Picard Maneuver.”

There’s a Nintendo themed bar in Toronto, Ontario, and a tabletop gaming pub in Austin, TX with a private room located behind a false bookcase.

If you’re not into alcohol, go somewhere extraordinary like Spaceport America in Sierra County, New Mexico. A new firm called Virgin Galactic is planning on offering 20-minute rides to the “edge of space” for $250,000 in the near future. However, for $59 you can tour their future spaceport consisting of a hangar, terminal, administrative offices, and a 12,000-foot runway.

Another cool place to visit is Fort Irwin National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. This is where U.S. military personnel train in simulated combat before being deployed. There are 11 simulated towns built from shipping containers, and you can watch real soldiers perform house-to-house sweeps through the “streets.”

Rock out with your geek out

Wherever you go, turn up your anime soundtracks, stay in character, and if you see a tribble on the side of the road, remember – they’re nothing but trouble!