4 Morbid (but also kind of cute) Thanksgiving Cartoons

Thanksgiving is the season of leaves changing colors, pumpkin pie, and beautiful orange and brown turkeys. Children learn how to make turkeys from a handprint and bring home colorful turkey-themed decorations.

It seems like everywhere you look, there are decorations with turkeys saying “Happy Thanksgiving” or small plushies of turkeys with pilgrim hats.

If you think about it, it is a little bit morbid. After all, the centerpiece and main course for most Thanksgiving is a giant, stuffed turkey. I’ve always found it a little bit morbid that so many cartoon turkeys are used to eagerly advertise Thanksgiving.

And I’m not the only one. These four artists also took the holiday and created cute (and slightly morbid) illustrations.

1. “I’m Stuffed!”

This clipart designed by ramy is absolutely adorable. But do you catch the double meaning for stuffed? Don’t think about it too hard, or you might get sad.

2. “I’m not Turkey”

Source

Nice try turkey. You will probably still be eaten for Thanksgiving.

Next time, if there is a next time, you should figure out a better disguise. Your life depends on it.

3. “Where did Ned go?”

This one is just plain morbid. It’s also a little bit funny. It was designed by Gorillastrations.

Clearly one of these turkeys doesn’t see a problem with turkey-on-turkey cannibalism.

4. “Real men eat beef!”

Source

This reminds me of the Chick-fil-a cows that hold up those signs with “Eat Mor Chikin.” It’s just another form of self-preservation.

Updated November 2021