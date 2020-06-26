4 Upcoming Marvel Movies You’ve Been Waiting For

If you’ve seen “Avenger’s Endgame,” you might wonder where the Marvel Universe could possibly go from there. After all, without talking about spoilers, “Endgame” was an appropriate title. But if you’re a long-time fan of Marvel, you should know that they always have something new on the horizon.

In fact, Disney has a future planned for the franchise, and there are a lot of exciting shows and movies to look forward to. From originals to sequels, here are four anticipated Marvel movies you’ll see over the next few years.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson returns as the Russian undercover agent Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow. Fans know little about her past and that’s exactly what “Black Widow” is set to explore at the end of 2020.

Maybe Black Widow will finally show fans what really happened in Budapest with Hawkeye.

It might surprise those who have seen “Endgame” that the Black Widow superhero is returning to Marvel, but the movie takes place before “Avenger’s: Endgame.” You’ll find out about her mysterious background in the time between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Infinity War.”

Spider-Man 3

In 2021, Peter Parker returns as the web-shooting Spider-Man in “Spider-Man 3.” Fans know this movie title already belongs to another movie, but until they come up with an appropriate name, the movie is now referred to as “Spider-Man 3.” Fans haven’t seen a Spider-Man movie since “Far From Home” in 2019, but given the end of that movie, they expected a follow-up.

Although Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios originally bumped heads on the project, they decided not to leave Spider-Man fans hanging.

The studios haven’t released much about the plot of the upcoming movie, but Tom Holland is the anticipated superhero.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” set to be released in early 2022. The movie is the fourth installment as a stand-alone Thor movie, and Hemsworth says it might be the best one yet.

Natalie Portman will also appear in the movie as Jane Foster, but this time she’ll be wielding her own Mjölnir. She plays the female version of Thor in “Love and Thunder,” which is an interesting twist in the Marvel Universe.

That might mean some Disney coding adjustments for superhero artists out there, but if anyone can pull off a female version of Thor, Disney can.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Another highly anticipated film because fans just can’t get enough of Groot is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Like some of the others, it’s too early to tell the exact plot of the movie, but looking at “Endgame” can give some clues.

Thor joined the Guardian’s ship in “Endgame,” so fans can safely assume he’ll play a role in the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie. That fact could explain why Jane Foster takes Thor’s role in “Love and Thunder,” but only time will tell.

Don’t expect to see this movie hit theaters until at least 2022 because James Gunn was working on other projects when he agreed to write this film. Sometimes it’s enough to know a sequel is coming and it gives fans something exciting to look forward to.

Step Into the Marvel Universe

The Marvel Universe includes so many groups and stories that it’s hard to keep track, but the great thing about that is there’s always a show on the horizon. These four movies are only a small snippet of what’s to come from this world and that’s not including the TV shows coming as well.

No matter who your favorite Marvel character is, Disney probably has something in the works to satisfy your superhero needs.