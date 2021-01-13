Today, there is not just one definitive meaning of the word “geek”. In fact, the term has a more positive connotation to it compared to before. The Urban Dictionary actually defines “geek” as one who has an intense level of interest in something (usually a fandom or something else really cool). I, myself, am a proud geek. Now when it comes to geek culture, there are just some things many geeks have in common, and one of those is knowing several geeky quotes.

Geeky quotes often play with words. Quotes that contain some hidden meaning and hidden taunting are also considered as geek quotes. However, Geek quotes are not always heavily intellectual. In fact, they are quite easy to understand and are quite humorous as well. If you’re a proud geek as well, here are some geeky quotes you may know by heart or will just surely like.

“Roses are #FF0000, Violets are #0000FF. All my base Are belong to you someone on SlashDot.”

Those into coding would definitely get this one!

“There is no place like 127.0.0.1.”

“There is no place like home”. The number 127.0.0.1. is an IPv4 address called localhost or loopback address. Certified techies and hackers often see this address as their “home”.

“With great power there must also come – great responsibility.” – Amazing Fantasy #15 (August 1962)

“Girls are like Internet Domain names; the ones I like are already taken.”

Ouch

“Programming today is a race between software engineers striving to build bigger and better idiot-proof programs, and the Universe trying to produce bigger and better idiots. So far, the Universe is winning.”

“You want weapons? We’re in a library! Books! The best weapons in the world!”- Steven Moffat

“Computers are incredibly fast, accurate, and stupid; humans are incredibly slow, inaccurate and brilliant; together they are powerful beyond imagination.” – Albert Einstein

“There are 10 types of people in the world: Those who understand binary and those who don’t.”

Those who know coding would have read this joke as “2 types of people”.

“If at first you don’t succeed, call it version 1.0”

Try and try again, right?!

“1f u c4n r34d th1s u r34lly n33d t0 g37 l41d.”

“I’m not anti-social; I’m just not user friendly.”

Now this is a quote I’d love to have as a shirt!

“If builders built buildings the way programmers wrote programs, then the first woodpecker that came along would destroy civilization.” – Weinberg’s Second Law

“I would love to change the world, but they won’t give me the source code.”

“My Software never has bugs. It just develops random features.”

Don’t they all? #ProgrammerProblems

The speed of sound is defined by the distance from door to computer divided by the time interval needed to close the media player and pull up your pants when your mom shouts, “OH MY GOD WHAT ARE YOU DOING!!!”

“Concept: On the keyboard of life, always keep one finger on the escape button.”

“The glass is neither half-full nor half-empty; it’s twice as big as it needs to be.”

“Passwords are like underwear. You shouldn’t leave them out where people can see them. You should change them regularly. And you shouldn’t loan them out to strangers.”

“Enter any 11-digit prime number to continue.”

Don’t we all hate it when we get asked for that prime 11 digit number and we just can’t think of one off the top of our heads?

“Logic is the beginning of wisdom, not the end.” Mr. Spock, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

What geek doesn’t know Mr. Spock’s quotes by heart?

“A Life? Cool! Where can I download one of those?”

If only it were that easy!

“I find your lack of faith disturbing.” -Darth Vader, Star Wars

Star Wars - "I find your lack of faith disturbing"

Watch this video on YouTube

I spent a minute looking at my own code by accident. I was thinking “What the hell is this guy doing?”

“Alert! User Error. Please replace user and press any key to continue.”

If only this were possible!

“A computer lets you make more mistakes faster than any invention in human history – with the possible exceptions of handguns and tequila.” – Mitch Ratcliffe

“In my experience there is no such thing as luck.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

“People say that if you play Microsoft CDs backwards, you hear satanic things, but that’s nothing, because if you play them forwards, they install Windows.”

“In a world without fences and walls, who needs Gates and Windows?”

“Goonies never say die.” – Mike, The Goonies

“Failure is not an option — it comes bundled with Windows.”

“JUST SHUT UP AND REBOOT!!”

“Try not. Do, or do not. There is no try.” – Yoda, The Empire Strikes Back

“Microsoft: You’ve got questions. We’ve got dancing paperclips.”

“So say we all.” – Battlestar Galactica

BSG - So Say We All

Watch this video on YouTube

“Software is like sex: Its better when its free.”

“Better to be a geek than an idiot.”

I’d have to agree with this shirt.

“Take your stinking paws off me, you damn dirty ape!” – Taylor, Planet of the Apes

Planet of the Apes (4/5) Movie CLIP - You Damn Dirty Ape! (1968) HD

Watch this video on YouTube

“Who needs friends? My PC is user friendly.”

“A penny saved is 1.39 cents earned, if you consider income tax.”

“Why so serious?” – The Joker, The Dark Knight

