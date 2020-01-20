The year 2020 is definitely going to be a hot one for the gamers. It’s evident from the fact that the gaming world messiahs like Sony and Microsoft have confirmed the launch of their new consoles. Besides, the sequels to big-hitters that are long-awaited are going to be coming this year. The makers of The Witcher 3 and Tomb Raider aren’t falling back either and are ready with the new stories, ready to capture the market in 2020.

Read on to know more about 5 best games that are going to be trending on the list of games of 2020.

5 Games to Look Out For in 2020

CYBERPUNK 2077

An upcoming wildfire in the gaming world, by the creators of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CyberPunk 2077. The creator CD Projekt Red will be launching a dystopian RPG starring Keanu Reeves, after one of their most critical game Witcher 3.

The gameplay revolves around the main character who is seen to have taken the role of a mercenary in the open-world metropolis of Night City, California.

The trailer has already gathered hits and thereby triggering interest in the fans. Gaming nerds have been eagerly waiting for 2k20 just for the sake of CyberPunk 2077 launch, which had previously been announced back in 2013.

To add a feather to the crown, this game was one of the hits of E3 2019, even before its official launch.

Official Date of Release: On Windows, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox one, Cyberpunk 2077 will be launched on April 16, 2020.

LAST OF US 2

Among all the most awaited sequels that are all set to grab attention, Last of Us 2 definitely holds the unchallenged prime position. Beyond doubt, this is going to be one of the best post-apocalyptic fiction.

The plot is set in a thrilling second installment where we can see an older Ellie, after the first part. She is on a journey, intending on revenge against unknown foes. The game had taken an unexpected turn when she crossed path with her surrogate father, Joel, on their shared mission.

Surely, the colossal and jaw-dropping ending of the first part and a gut-punching headstart of the second part, with an equally admirable trailer, cumulatively adds to our craving for the launch of the game.

Official Date of Release: It’s going to be launched on PS4 only for now, on May 29, 2020.

RESIDENT EVIL 3

This game is a remake of the famous Resident Evil 3: Nemesis movie of 1999. The story is straightforward, but what made this game to our top list is the gameplay, is its two different modes, and, of course, a backbone of a famous movie.

Protagonist Jill Valentine is the main character around which the game seemingly progresses. The set includes the action-packed scenes as she tries to pave her way out from a Zombie apocalypse and tries to escape the clutches of Nemesis, which is an intelligent bioweapon.

There’s another reason behind adding this to our top 5 list, is that the game differs a lot from the original as it is remade on modern grounds and making the character adopt third-person mode.

Another online multiplayer mode, Resistance, has also accompanied the main quest in the game. In this mode, a team of 4 is made to battle against a ‘Mastermind’ who is adept in setting traps and creating enemies.

Official Release date: As per sources, the game is going to be released on April 3, 2020, on PS4, XBOX One, and Windows.

HALO INFINITE

The sixth serious is going to carry forward the legacy in 2020.

In this installment, the Iconic Master Chief will be seen returning to a central role. But hold your horses! This isn’t going to be any ordinary addition to the previous games in the series.

343 Industries have staked their time and resources to develop Halo Infinite on an entirely new engine, Slipspace. And so, the probability of being one of the Flagship Launch games for Xbox Series X is prominent.

Official release date: Though there is still no confirmed date of the release, we can still expect it no sooner than September 2020, on Xbox One, Xbox series X, and Windows.

DOOM ETERNAL

There isn’t a gamer who isn’t excited about the whole new weapon sets in Doom Eternal after Doom’s first rebut in 2016 received a massive reboot.

Creators confirmed the fascinating new range of weapons in this follow-up, including a unique weapon, ‘Meat Hook’ that’s capable of sling shooting a player towards an enemy.

Also, twice the number of Demons are getting added to this series as compared to its previous installment.

To add to the above, the creators also added a new asymmetric multiplayer mode, Invasion, to let the players be the ‘Demon’ in someone else’s single-player campaign.

Official release date: Doom eternal is confirmed to be released on March 20, 2020, on Xbox One, Windows, and TBA on Nintendo Switch.