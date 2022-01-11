5 Geeky Cutting Boards You Need in the Kitchen

We’ve seen some awesome geeky knives, so it makes sense that we look at geeky cutting boards today. After all, you can’t use those knives (or any knife for that matter) on something as ordinary as a kitchen counter.
Here are five geeky cutting boards that must be in everyone’s kitchen.
Geeky cutting boards
Game Cartridge Cutting Board
Go old school and remember those days of blowing into a cartridge when the game doesn’t want to load. Best used for chopping up mushrooms.
Periodic Table Cutting Board
Perfect for those who can make the occasional omelet with some chopped onions. Also available in plain rectangular shape.
Star Wars Yoda Cook You Must Engraved Cutting Board
Cook you must, because it’s safer and cheaper than eating out.
Star Trek Art Cutting Board
Star Trek fans, if you have this and your friends don’t get it, forget them. You don’t need that kind of negativity in your life. Laser-engraved in bamboo, it looks really cool.
Don’t Blink Cutting Board
Saving the best for last…Not sure if it’s bigger on the inside as it doesn’t have an inside, but you never know if there’s a hidden button or latch in there. One thing’s for sure, you can use it to make fish fingers and custard. Just don’t blink, no matter what.
First published in 2015; updated 2022
