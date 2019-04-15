5 Movies That Only Nerds Can Appreciate

As a huge movie buff – and I mean really addicted – I sometimes struggle with enjoying a lot of the popular films that most people rave about. Needless to say, most of the time I do understand their major box office influences and all the hype; the major production values, advanced visual effects, big actor names, as well as the creative marketing campaigns involved. But on many occasions I’d rather just watch something.

I can relate to and appreciate on a more personal level, something that speaks to the big fat geek in me. Don’t get me wrong, I do end up watching the pop flicks to stay in the loop. However, being a proud nerd means that there are certain gems I personally enjoy that most people would only watch once – if at all.

In this article, let me share with you five movies I immensely enjoyed and think only nerds like me would truly appreciate.

1. The Truth About Cats and Dogs

I put this as number one because I personally think that this movie is highly underrated; it’s one of my all-time favorites, and I genuinely think everyone should see it at least once. Starring the strong, smart, hilarious Janeane Garofalo, and the enviously gorgeous Uma Thurman, The Truth About Cats and Dogs cleverly examines the social divide between physical beauty and a sophisticated mind.

With a hint of feminism in the weave, this movie is rich with intelligent conversations and unforgettable scenes that will linger in your mind days after you’ve seen it. Watch it when you feel like picking your brains and tickling your feelings with something as real as you and me.

2. Kick-Ass

This is a fun piece where a comic book geek decides to become a superhero – what’s not to like? Kick-Ass is packed with nerdy, edgy content that brings the spirit of comic book heroes to life. You don’t need to know the hero to know that the struggle is real! This one truly speaks to the inner hero in all of us dying to come to life. And, bonus point, Nicolas Cage you guys! (I just love him.)

3. She’s All That

For a little bit of high school choice, I had to include this one. Let’s just admit that we will always root for the dorky, solitary, unpopular, arty student, because we know that there’s more to them than what meets the eye. And who, as a teenager, didn’t want their secret talents to be “discovered”? She’s All That is one of those rom coms that nerds would find hard to resist. It’s fun, light, and highly relatable.

4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Set in a beautiful, colorful world with dozens of geeky references, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World represents a common nerdy male fantasy that is just magical when visually portrayed. To fully enjoy this flick, you should fully immerse your senses in the rich cinematography, and if you’re considering changing your TV, then maybe you should wait until you do it — nerdy tip for visual perfection: did you know there are stores with afterpay or zippay for tvs?

This site is particularly useful because it gives you a list of stores that sell these kinds of TVs. The niche geek appeal of this movie is showcased through the makers’ choice of music, gaming references, comic-book like scenes, characters’ outfits and styling, as well as nerdy jokes. I honestly think that this one is going to take its place among timeless cult favorites for years to come.

6. Revenge of the Nerds

Now, no nerdy movie list would be complete without this iconic 80’s comedy. I can’t talk too much about this classic because I’ll get too excited and might ruin some of the details for you, but seriously, this cult fan favorite is a must-see! Watch it when you’re feeling nostalgic to the simpler geeky times before smartphones, advanced digital tricks, and hacker fiction became a thing. It may sound a little outdated, but some days call for that kind of simple fun; you won’t regret it!

Movies and Chill

When you plan for your next movie marathon, I hope this list makes it to your screen. Not only will you discover a whole bunch of entertaining movies rich with sophisticated fun, but they could also become interesting conversation starters with your buddies.