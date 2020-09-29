5 Science Fiction Movies that Geeks Can’t Resist

This is a special blog for all the Geeks out there like me! Of course, technology runs in our blood and I could resist sharing 5 of my most favorite Sci-Fi movies of all time! Hope you enjoy the lineup, I’ve carefully picked films that have technology as a major component!

So without further ado, here are 5 science movies picked by ScreenBinge that Geeks can’t resist!

Wall-E (2008)

The way we treat our planet, we’re definitely destroying it, Wall-E comes as a light reminder of how bad things could be in the future. The film is not just for kids, but anyone can watch it since it’s so well scripted and composed. Wall-E is a futuristic look into the fate of the world as we create pollution and are constantly causing harm to the planet. Wall-E comes as an intergalactic robot to protect the last living plant on earth. The film is so well produced that it is really easy to digest the content and in fact, even build a bond with the Wall-E robot. The film has humor where needed and keeps you glued to the screen while you’re at it. The basic premise of the film is to spread awareness about protecting the planet and promoting eco-friendliness.

RoboCop (1987)

Any 90s’ kids out there? You sure remember the Robocop, don’t you? This was probably my favorite movie! Something compared to the Iron Man, RoboCop a literal Iron Man, oh god! Flashbacks of childhood are running through my head as I write this review. RoboCop with his all armored body and fancy gadgets was simply invincible. Paul Verhoeven’s film was a fantastic hit, the story was about a well-reputed Cop, who was murdered by gang members. He was brought back to life as a cybernetic officer, half-man half-human. There are all flavors in the film, from violence and blood to funny situations. Sadly, the RoboCop does have visions from his torturous past and the technical teaching of a scientist is unable to remove them. The movie is still a great watch and even had two more parts. The film scores a solid 7.5/10 on IMDb.

Ex_Machina

Alex Garland shows his phenomenal talent with Ex_Machina, after writing for years for other directors Gerald shows what he’s capable of and the amount of creative talent he is full of! The story is based on an A.I and how far humans can get attached to them and in fact, what the future of the world would be when, let’s imagine, everyone is having an A.I partner? The premise of the story is that Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson’s boss starts spending time with him and he think he’s got a great opportunity. However, his boss’s real intentions are to send Caleb to test an A.I based robot, that too a very beautiful one. The film got an Oscar for its visual effects. However, neither Caleb nor his boss gets what they expected. The film is a very well thought perspective on mankind’s future and the evolution that it may cause.

The Matrix (1999)

Right when the world got familiarized with the internet, the Wachowskis gave Hollywood a science fiction that was way ahead of its time for the normal person to grasp what’s exactly happening. We, as a whole, didn’t know much about technology back then, but the movie blew everyone’s mind with its special slow-motion effects and mind-bending storyline with equally mind-bending concepts of reality. The Wachowskis sisters really came out with a masterpiece that would never dull out. In fact, if it wasn’t for this film many other science fiction movies wouldn’t have been produced. It set a platform for creators to go beyond the limits! Keanu Reeves is shown as hacker Neo, who comes to understand that the world isn’t real – he and the rest of humanity are living in a computer simulation called the Matrix. For fans, the good news is Matrix 4 is in the making!

A.I Artificial Intelligence (2001)

David, Haley Joel Osment from The Sixth Sense plays a robotic boy, who is in pursuit of turning himself into a real human so that he can regain the love of his mother, goes on a journey to get this wish fulfilled. Along with him is Jude Law, it’s a world full of robots and in this world, the robots have surpassed the need of creators and in fact, have become being with emotions. This robotic boy longs to become a human child so that he can regain the love of his human mother, who abandoned him. He embarks on a journey to make his dreams come true. This Kubrick/Stephen Spielberg combo is amazing and makes everyone feel sorry for the robot longing for his mother’s love.

Wrapping Up!

Hope you geeks like these 5 science fiction movies, let us know which ones are your favorite in the comment box below.