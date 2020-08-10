5 Secrets to Selling Comic Books

Comic books are among the most collected items in the world. There’s just something about the colorful pages, the stories, and even the smell that draws people in. And if you have a bunch of high-value comics in your possession, you could make a decent amount of money selling them. But you need to know how!

5 Secrets You Can Leverage to Earn More for Your Comic Books

When it comes to collector items with mass appeal, comic books are right up there with baseball cards, coins, stamps, and other staples. But unlike these other markets, where values tend to hold or inch up over time, comic book valuations can see dramatic appreciation within just a few years. And if you’re willing to part with some of yours, you could make out pretty good.

Here are a few tips to help you bring in top dollar for your comic books:

Know Where to Go

In terms of getting a strong return on investment, half the battle revolves around selling via the right avenues and channels. If you know where to go, you can get your comic books in front of the right people and elevate demand to the point where you have interested buyers bidding against one another.

A local comic shop might be fun to visit but think twice before selling to them. They have to turn around and make a profit themselves, so don’t be surprised if they offer you just 50 percent to 60 percent of what it’s truly worth. If you go online, you can cut out the middleman and keep more of your profits.

You can always try a channel like eBay, but it’s not always the best option. You’ll usually have better success if you choose a niche platform that focuses on comic books. The reach might be smaller, but the quality of prospective buyers is significantly better. All you need is one person who is willing to pay your asking price.

Build Anticipation

If you’re selling a comic book on the lower end of the price spectrum, you don’t necessarily need to invest in a lot of buildups. But if you’re planning to sell a comic book that commands four or five figures, it’s wise to build anticipation prior to going live with your listing.

Building anticipation means teasing the comic book to a targeted audience before it’s actually for sale. You can do this via your personal social media pages, comic book Facebook groups, or even niche industry blogs and websites.

Building anticipation for your comic book helps you generate a buzz and get people talking. If nothing else, it helps you spread the word and eventually drives traffic to the listing once it’s up and running.

Write Compelling Product Listings

A good comic book listing will have rich, high-resolution product images and descriptive copy that engages prospective buyers and convinces them to make an offer. When writing descriptions, use targeted keywords that buyers would use to search for the issue you’re selling. This helps drive additional traffic to your page.

Get Comic Books Graded

No serious comic book collector will buy a comic book if it isn’t first graded by a certified professional. So if you haven’t already, it’s imperative that you get your books graded.

In today’s marketplace, a tenth of a point can mean a difference of thousands of dollars in value. For example, a comic book that’s in near-mint condition (graded 9.4 or above) is going to command a serious premium compared to one that gets a fair grade. If you get a good grade, this should be one of your primary selling points.

Know How to Negotiate

The way most online comic book marketplaces are set up, interested collectors typically have the option to buy now or make an offer. Many will make an offer before paying the full price. Don’t simply accept the first offer that comes around. Negotiate using any and all leverage.

Get More Bang for Your Buck

Comic book collecting is a serious endeavor that can generate some serious cash. But if you’re going to be successful with buying and selling comic books, you must be patient. Prematurely accepting a lowball offer could cheat you out of a significant payday. It’s all about waiting for the right buyer to come along and then waiting until the appropriate offer is made.