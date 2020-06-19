5 Spectacularly Bad Supercar Fails

For many of us, the thought of owning a Bugatti, Lamborghini, or Ferrari will only ever be a pipe dream. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t stare on in admiration at their beauty, aspiring one day to drive one of them for real.

For those people who are rich enough to afford a supercar, while they may get an ego boost from splashing the cash on a fancy new motor, choosing to show off their affluent purchases doesn’t always work out too well. Money may buy nice cars, but it doesn’t give you the ability to drive well – as the videos below prove.

In this article, we take a look at some of the worst supercar fail videos there have been over the years. From cars driving way too quickly to beat traffic to wannabe boy racers plummeting headfirst into concrete barriers, these videos prove that choosing to show off isn’t always the best idea.

The Flying Nissan GT-R.

Let’s face it – being stuck behind an incredibly slow pickup truck can be very frustrating, but choosing to overtake it at a high speed without knowing what’s around the bend isn’t the best idea.

Unfortunately for this Nissan GT-R driver, he had to find that out the hard way. After deciding he had had enough of the slow pickup truck in front of him, rather than overtaking one car, he decided to take matters into his own hands and overtake two cars on a bouncy bit of road.

What he didn’t realize though was that there was a roundabout just ahead which, as you might imagine, didn’t work out too well.

The Stuck Lamborghini.

It isn’t every day you see a Lamborghini Gallardo at a red light, so what do you do when it happens? Naturally, if you’re an avid supercar fan, you reach for your phone to record the chance encounter.

If you’re really lucky, you may even see something spectacular happen to that car as well – like the video above managed to.

After waiting patiently at a traffic light, the driver of this £200,000 Lamborghini hugely oversteered it when the light turned green. While in a normal car, you may be able to get away with this; if you don’t know how to drive a supercar, it tends to have disastrous effects.

Somehow, the Lamborghini driver’s oversteering mishap managed to see him somehow squeeze himself between two cars on the other side of the road. Talk about getting yourself into a tight spot.

The Broken Ferrari 458.

While on the subject of supercars losing control through a lack of driving prowess, the video above shows a Ferrari 458 getting into a whole lot more trouble than simply getting stuck between two cars.

In this incredible footage taken in Eastern China, the driver of the red Ferrari sportscar is heard bragging about being behind the wheel of her £500,000 supercar before losing control and heading straight through a safety road barrier into the cars on the other side of the road.

The results of this crash were as catastrophic as you might imagine – after swerving out of control and slamming into a metal traffic barrier and BMW X3, the front end of the Ferrari was completely destroyed. Fortunately, both the driver and her passenger were absolutely fine but faced a bill of more than £250,000 to repair the damage.

The Landscaping Honda S2000.

Here’s a question: how would you react if you’re just casually minding your own business, when suddenly a sportscar drives at 150mph into your garden wall? Well, for a homeowner in Grimsby, this was exactly what happened.

As you can see in the footage above, taken on an installed domestic CCTV system, the driver of the blue Honda S2000 convertible can be seen driving far too quickly down a residential road, before plummeting sideways on into a garden wall. The car then spins out of control and collides with a lamppost, causing significant damage to both the car and property.

More bizarrely however was the reaction of the driver following the accident, who was seen laughing as he got out of the now-destroyed car. I’m sure he wasn’t laughing so much when he heard how much it would cost to fix the damage.

The Floating Bugatti.

In one of the more bizarre supercar fails out there, the driver of this Bugatti Veyron seems to be admiring the surrounding scenery a little bit too much.

Unlike many of the more ‘normal’ supercar fail videos out there, where drivers crash into walls, barriers, and other cars at a high speed, this driver was driving at a perfectly normal speed on a nice country road.

However, after losing concentration for a split-second, the driver – either accidentally or on purpose – veered his £1 million car straight into the surrounding lake, taking the idea of splashing the cash on a sports car to a whole new level.