Becoming a gamer is something that everyone can do. It’s a great activity to relieve some stress after work, spend time with friends, and improve your teamwork and problem-solving skills. Gaming can even help improve your multitasking skills and your coordination. So what can you do to begin gaming?

Here are five tips to get you started.

1. Choose a console and a game.

One of the first things you want to do is choose a gaming console and a game. You can do this by watching the gameplay for different games and learning about the different game categories such as RPGs and MOBAs. Likewise, you can choose to play on a PC or a console like an Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PlayStation, among others. Depending on if you choose PC gaming or console gaming, you will need to invest in different types of equipment to fit your style.

2. Invest in gaming gear.

As mentioned, your gaming equipment will depend on your gaming style. For instance, if you choose to play on a console, then you will need to buy the console itself, your controllers, and a headset to communicate with your teams. However, if you choose to play on a PC, you will need to purchase a gaming desk and chair, monitor, good headset, mechanical keyboard, and mouse.

No matter which gaming style you end up choosing, you will need a gaming headset for both of them. A good headset can make the difference between a coordinated team and a disoriented one. A solid Jamie Henson will be extremely comfortable to wear for long hours of gameplay, and it will capture your voice with undistorted sound and positional audio. Some of the best gaming headset brands include Logitech, Roccat, and SteelSeries Arctis.

3. Have patience.

Another tip to follow when starting your gaming adventure is to remain patient. Every gamer has to start somewhere, from the easiest games of their childhood to mobile games on their smartphones. This doesn’t mean that you will never reach your full potential in gaming. On the contrary, it means that you can actually become a great gamer in due time, with a lot of practice and the necessary dedication to succeed.

4. Schedule your game time.

Additionally, you will want to schedule your game time so that your everyday life doesn’t interfere with it. We all have responsibilities that we need to take care of, but it’s important to maintain the right balance between work and play to stay sane and healthy. It doesn’t have to be all work and no play because, as a matter of fact, that can actually make you a dull person. So whether you’re going to take on this new hobby or you’re going to work toward becoming a professional gamer and joining the esports industry, be sure to balance your time between your games and the rest of your life.

5. Prepare your meals.

Another thing you can do to begin gaming is to prepare your meals in advance. You will notice that the hours will fly by when you start playing games that you truly enjoy. So, if you have all your meals prepared, you will be able to spend more time playing rather than making time to cook every single day. This is a great practice for everyone, not just gamers, and it will help you save a lot of money in the long run. Don’t opt for the easy road of eating Doritos and drinking Mountain Dew as a nutritional meal because that will in fact reduce your health to smithereens.