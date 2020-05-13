5 Ways CBD Can Boost Your Video Game Performance

Those of us in the gaming world have our own little tips and tricks that we share with each other to increase our overall performance. Many people have learned that CBD can be beneficial to their gaming experience! A lot of people just think of CBD to help with insomnia or pain, but they’re starting to see that there are tons of other benefits you can rack up on by mixing a little CBD into your playtime! Let’s take a look at some ways CBD can boost your video game performance.

Increased Focus

If there’s one thing you need while playing any video game, it has to be laser focus to accomplish whatever goal or level is in front of you. CBD works within your endocannabinoid system to ultimately release more serotonin in this situation, allowing you to relax and focus on the task at hand with little to no effort at all.

Sleep Factor

We all know that if you don’t get the proper amount of sleep, you won’t function to the best of your ability. It’s hard to set some mandatory time limits while gaming, but if you’re getting the right amount of sleep, you’re killing it—literally—in the gaming world! CBD allows you to fall asleep and stay asleep and also enables you to reach that much-needed REM sleep cycle. While you’re sleeping, your brain is actually still working for you, preparing you for the next day. So, give your noggin a chance to work for you….not against you!

Joint Pain

Regardless of what type of game you’re playing, if you play for a long period of time, your joints are going to start cramping and aching. You could rub some CBD cream on your hands in between rounds, or even take a few pulls from your CBD vape pen, and those hands (and other tight areas) will loosen up in just a few minutes. Those cannabinoids we spoke of earlier send signals to the necessary receptors, and ultimately send help where it’s needed. So, whether you’re playing Final Fantasy VII or The Sims, your hands will be relaxed and loose enough to get the job done!

Stress

Stress can come in so many forms when you’re gaming. Maybe you’re being attacked by an uncountable number of men with automatic guns? Or, maybe you’re stuck in a level and haven’t been able to get past it for days (how annoying is that)? Our bodies can actually handle and benefit from the short term stress elements that video games introduce. We tend to develop sharper reflexes and a more heightened sense of awareness that’s needed to properly execute certain skill levels of the game, but the long term effects of these kinds of stressors can cause inflammation within the brain and gradual degeneration of the neural tissues. Sounds super serious and scary, but don’t worry, CBD actually protects against this, so you can keep those razor-sharp reflexes and brain cells needed to keep rocking those competitors out of the way.

Game Induced Anxiety

Anxiety can build up while gaming, especially if you’re playing in a tournament or just trying to beat your best friend at a game of Madden. CBD works to maintain homeostasis in the body, so when those nerves start to tense up, your endocannabinoid system starts to work with the CBD to iron those nerves out and allow you to play at maximum potential. A lot of people tend to panic while playing certain games, and if you’re one of those people, you can prevent this from happening with a little CBD. You can also prevent the anxiety element of gaming from snowballing into something more serious.

Finding The Best CBD Product For Your Gaming Experience

There are tons of product options available when you’re looking to use CBD to enhance your gaming experience. One of the most popular options is the CBD vape pen because they are convenient and get to work quickly in your system because it’s being absorbed into the bloodstream through the lungs. So, if you can take a pull or two in between rounds, you’ll start to feel the effects immediately.

Another popular option is CBD gummies because they have a wide range of concentrations, flavors, and added wellness nutrients. Gummies take a little longer to kick in, but the actual effects last longer. You don’t have to worry about feeling any intoxicating effects with either one of these options, as hemp-derived CBD products contain less than 0.3% THC.

There are a number of alternative CBD products available on the market that would be beneficial to add to your gaming experience. You’ll be on point with focus, nerves will be at ease, and you’ll always be rested ready to take whatever you’re doing to the next level.