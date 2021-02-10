10 Adult Board Games for Couples

Board games kept us busy as kids while our parents were doing what adults do. Now, as adults, funnily enough, board games still give the fun we had when we were innocent little boys and girls. The difference is that there is a bunch of adult board games that appeal to more, well, mature audiences. Monopoly is still popular, no matter what age, of course, but if you’re looking to spice things up with your partner this coming Valentine’s Day, consider these adult board games for couples. At the very least, they will add an element of fun to your relationship.

If you want a faster-paced, more competitive word game similar to Scrabble, then Bananagrams will give you the challenge you crave. What makes it different from regular Scrabble is that players race each other to build crossword grids. While it can accommodate up to 8 players, you and your word-loving partner can spend quality time together playing it. Who knows it might even make you guys go bananas for each other? ;)

Couples who have been together for a long time usually reach a stage when they think they know each other so well that they get comfortable – too comfortable that they reach a plateau in their relationship. If you are currently stuck in this stage, and you want take the next step, you can check out The Discovery Game: For A Married Couple. “Date night in a box” is how the makers describe the game. So if you’re desperate for date night, it’s worth a try. At the very least, you’ll have something else to talk about other than how bad the commute was to and from the office.

While TABLETOPICS Couples: Questions To Start Great Conversations is more of a card game than a board game, it is also a great way for couples to find something to talk about other than what they had for lunch. It contains 135 questions, so if you pace it right, you’ll have new things to talk about with your partner for quite some time. Surely, this will make you get to know them on a whole other level.

A classic board game tailored specifically for adults, I’ve Never Board Game Adult Version will certainly spice things up. It can be played with friends, but you and your SO will have a more intimate night if only the two of you play. Of course, there is the chance that you might shock each other – which can go either way, good or bad. But hey, keep an open mind and remember that the point is to have fun.

For a more intimate game, Sex Stack is a popular option. Again, it’s not a board game in the traditional sense. It’s actually more like Jenga, but the adult version. The name says it all.

Perhaps even more popular than Sex Stack, Sexopoly: An Adult Board Game for Couples is the adult version of Monopoly – sort of. The board game requires you to strategize and rely on luck at the same time. Just like Monopoly, Sexopoly challenges your business acumen, but with the added twist of sexy challenges. If your relationship is lacking in the sex department, this game will certainly fix that.

Great for parties or just an intimate date for two, this game will definitely heat things up and reignite the passion in your relationship. It has three levels of closeness, as the name of the game suggests. Playing the game is simple. Pick a card, answer the question, or complete a dare.

Make sure the AC in the room is on because Monogamy will surely turn up the heat between you and your partner! It has four exciting categories that include: Intimate, Passionate, Steamy, and Fantasy. It’s even based on roleplay for maximum fantasy fulfillment. Spark up your love life with this kinky board game!

Based on the classic game Battleship, Love Battleship is the perfect game for two with a sexy twist. Let the game guide you with its playful and romantic foreplay and intimate activities. So switch off your Wi-Fi and phones, and enjoy the night with just you and your partner.

Let’s take a break from sex, and focus on another important aspect of any relationship – laughter. Let’s be honest, relationships can get dull without humor and intimacy, right? Spouse-ology is a couples game with 240 hilarious questions that are bound to make you and your partner closer than ever.

Have you played any of these adult board games for couples? How did that go? Or do you have any other board games you want to recommend? Let us know in the comments.

