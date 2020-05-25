6 videos to watch for Paper Airplane Day

May 26 is National Paper Airplane. Chances are, you’ve made these lightweight toys yourself as a kid, and maybe as a kid at heart. We all know a basic fold or two that we can make on the fly. But there are people who have dedicated themselves to make the art of paper folding go great lengths and heights, quite literally.

Here are some of the videos that can change your idea of how paper airplanes are.

Darts vs Gliders — Paper Airplane Battle

There’s actually a YouTube channel dedicated to different types of paper airplanes: Foldable Flight. Channel host Kyle Boyer has been tinkering with different designs for 18 years, and has organized playlists of folds of varying difficulty, including ones you can do with sticky notes. In this video, Kyle gives a rundown of the two main categories of paper airplanes, the dart and the glider, and the numerous folds in between.

Ultimate Paper Airplane Trickshot! (Dear Ryan)

Sure, your paper airplane flies. But can you do trick shots with them? Expect Ryan Higa to put the humor in anything, including doing tricks with these folded flyers. Watch until the end to see how far he and his can go with their crazy ideas.

Paper Airplane Trick Shots by That’s Amazing

Two brothers inspired by video challenges now have almost two million YouTube subscribers, and their paper airplane trick shots video is one of their biggest hits. If that wasn’t enough, they did 40 more tricks on their second video.

John Collins

We can’t discuss paper airplanes without talking about The Paper Airplane Guy, John Collins. His creation, thrown by quarterback Joe Ayoob, set the distance record of 226 feet, 10 inches in 2012, and you can watch it in the feature above. What’s also interesting about this video are the other paper airplane designs aside from the world record holder: two versions of boomerang airplanes that fly back to the thrower, one bat-shaped airplane with flapping wings, and an unusual-looking flyer that can stay afloat with the help of a piece of cardboard. John shows how to fold these paper airplanes in the video below. In both clips, John also explains the science behind each design.