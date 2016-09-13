Brilliant Man Invents and Plays Stunning Musical Instrument

When it comes to music, most of us know the basics. Woodwind, string, and so on. But there is much more to music than just the sounds and instruments you already know. You know how sometimes, with really high quality glass or crystal, you can wet your finger and run it along the rim of the glass for a musical note? Well, if you have never done it, go try it out right now, we’ll wait.

Pretty cool, huh.

The different amount of liquids in the glass (crystal) at a time makes for different notes and pitch. Seems some very wise human figured out how to do that “music from wine glasses” thing as an actual instrument, and it sounds amazing and is mesmerizing to witness. It is called Verrophon and a man named Martin Gronmayer both invented it and plays it in the following video:

He simply cut lengths of glass different shapes and put them all side by side to achieve a xylophone type end result. This makes me want to go invent a musical instrument but I just have this nagging feeling whatever I create will not come out sounding this ethereal.

Eh, I just ended up hitting some tomato cans with a drum stick. Wasn’t impressive at all compared to this.

