There are some truly strange anime titles out there, but these 9 series easily have the weirdest names that you can find.

The wonderful world of anime can sometimes get a little bit weird; we’ve all been on Twitter and seen just what this means.

However, when it comes to anime titles, the translations from Japanese to English can sometimes result in some truly strange titles.

Here are the 9 anime with the weirdest names in the industry, including what they are about and where you can stream the series online.

I Want You To Make a Disgusted Face and Show Me Your Underwear

Yes, this show is about exactly what you assume after reading that title; essentially a series of short OVA’s where female characters berate you (as the viewer) and then proceed to show their underwear – one of the weirdest anime names and shows ever.

“A project where a number of women in different costumes show their panties while they make a disgusted face.” – Iya na Kao sare nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai synopsis, via MAL.

The series is not available on any major streaming platforms for obvious reasons, but is available on YouTube and in the darkest corners of the internet.

Problem Children Are Coming From Another World, Aren’t They?

This 10-episode anime series from Studio Diomedea was surprisingly well received by fans when it premiered back in 2013, but still has one of the strangest titles in the industry.

“Three teenagers receive mysterious letters that transport them to another world. This world is known as, “Little Garden”. Here, the inhabitants use their beyond human gifts to compete in games that range from simple tasks, to duels; sometimes even betting the very gifts that brought them there.” – Mondaiji-tachi ga Isekai kara Kuru Sou Desu yo?, via IMDB.

The series is available on HiDive and in selected regions on Crunchyroll.

I Want To Eat Your Pancreas

An all-time classic anime movie, but nevertheless I Want to Eat Your Pancreas still has one of the weirdest titles in anime history.

“A high school student discovers one of his classmates, Sakura Yamauchi, is suffering from a terminal illness. This secret brings the two together, as she lives out her final moments.” – I Want to Eat Your Pancreas synopsis, via IMDB.

The movie is only available to watch via iTunes, but select territories have I Want to Eat Your Pancreas on their Netflix streaming service – although this is mainly limited to Asia.

Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?

This action comedy-fantasy series failed to impress many fans when it featured on the Summer 2019 slate, with only a 5.55/10 rating on MAL despite its rather unusual title.

“Forming a party with one’s mother in an online game seems not only unlikely but also uncomfortable to most teenage gamers. Unfortunately, Masato Oosuki finds himself in that exact scenario. After completing a seemingly meaningless survey, he is thrown into the world of a fantasy MMORPG—and his mother Mamako actually tagged along with him! On top of all of that, Mamako turns out to be an overpowered swordswoman, possessing the power of two-hit multi-target attacks! After minor tension between the two, they search for party members, meeting the merchant Porta and the sage Wise, starting their journey to clear the game.” – Tsuujou Kougeki ga Zentai Kougeki de Ni-kai Kougeki no Okaasan wa Suki Desu ka?, via MAL.

The anime is available to stream via Crunchyroll and Funimation, as well as select Netflix territories.

My Mental Choices Are Completely Interfering With My School Romantic Comedy

Arguably the most relatable title on the list, this anime (again from Studio Diomedea) became a fan favourite harem series shortly after its premiere in Fall 2013.

“A teenage boy suffers through a curse that forces him to select one of two or three actions, many of which are weird or perverse. One day, after making a choice that causes a mysterious beautiful girl to fall onto him, he enlists her to complete a series of missions to lift the curse – but if he can do all of them correctly, otherwise he will be stuck with the curse for the rest of his life.” – Ore no Nounai Sentakushi ga, Gakuen Love Comedy wo Zenryoku de Jama Shiteiru synopsis, via IMDB.

The anime is available on Crunchyroll and HiDive.

If I Don’t Successfully Pick Up 420 Girls, I Am Going To Die In A Lot Of Different Ways

Technically, this is an anime series – but realistically it’s a two-minute-long one-shot OVA that was used to promote Naruto Kiriyama’s light novel Yonhyakunijuu Renpai Girl.

The short is not available on any major streaming partner, but can again be found on YouTube with a little effort.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon?

Another classic anime series within the fantasy adventure genre, also known as DanMachi, has gone on to become a fan favourite series for countless fans around the world – its fourth season is currently airing on the 2022 Summer slate.

“In the city of Orario, where adventurers hunt monsters in a place called Dungeon, Bell Cranel’s life was saved by a swordswoman, who is then become the source of Bell’s determination to get stronger.” – DanMachi synopsis, via IMDB.

The series is available on most major platforms including HiDive, Funimation and Crunchyroll, with the follow-up movie on Netflix.

Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist

A truly fascinating idea, but with a somewhat underwhelming 12-episode run in 2015, this anime has still maintained a respectable 7.25/10 on MAL with almost 400,000 reviews.

“With the introduction of strict new morality laws, Japan has become a nation cleansed of all that is obscene and impure. By monitoring citizens using special devices worn around their necks, authorities have taken extreme measures to ensure that society remains chaste.



In this world of sexual suppression, Tanukichi Okuma—son of an infamous terrorist who opposed the chastity laws—has just entered high school, offering his help to the student council in order to get close to president Anna Nishikinomiya, his childhood friend and crush. Little does he know that the vice president Ayame Kajou has a secret identity: Blue Snow, a masked criminal dedicated to spreading lewd material amongst the sheltered public—and Tanukichi has caught the girl’s interest due to his father’s notoriety.” – Shimoneta to Iu Gainen ga Sonzai Shinai Taikutsu na Sekai synopsis, via MAL.

The anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The Story In Which I Was Kidnapped By A Young Lady’s School To Be A “Sample Of The Common People”

A series that arguably benefited from having such an unusual title, this anime was a rather forgettable adventure from Studio Silver Link back in Fall 2015, but makes the final entry on our list of weirdest anime names.

“A private all-girls school forcibly recruits an ordinary male student to help its female graduates adjust to the outside world.” Shomin Sample synopsis, via IMDB.

The series is available on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

