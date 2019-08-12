A Game of Thrones Destination Road Trip

Calling all “Game of Thrones” fanatics!

Ever dream of visiting a filming location in real life? Well, you’re in luck! There are a variety of iconic “Game of Thrones” settings well within reach of a road trip. It’s time to ditch your couch and hit the road for a one of a kind Game of Thrones experience. Some popular destinations you might consider this summer (and beyond) are John and Ygritte’s Love Nest and The Purple Wedding.

John and Ygritte’s Love Nest

Located in Iceland, the Grjótagjá Cave is the setting where John Snow and Ygritee, the gorgeous Wilding, confirm their love. Ygritee initially captured John as he toured the Wilding territory for the first time. However, the two characters build a strong bond in a hidden hot spring within the cave.

Unfortunately visitors are unable to swim in the water, but there are opportunities for exploration in the nearby Petite Lava Cave. Starting at the Akureyri Airport, this road trip takes about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The Purple Wedding

Located in Croatia, Garadace Park is the location of the Purple Wedding. During The Purple Wedding, King Joffrey is poisoned and dies at his own wedding ceremony—a scene that many of us couldn’t have been happier about. This makes Garadace Park a sought out tourist destination.

Arguably, the most appealing part of this destination is the short twenty five minute drive from the Dubrovnik International Airport. While you may not see the glamorous wedding decorations, this park’s natural beauty is certainly worth busting out your camera for. Not to mention, the country of Croatia is home to a handful of additional film locations from the show. Why not make a whole trip out of it?

Prove your GoT loyalty by visiting one of the popular HBO show’s filming locations. These Game of Thrones road trips can easily turn a fantasy into reality.