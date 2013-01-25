A Little Tolkien Book: When The Hobbit and Little Golden Books Collide

There are countless children’s books that I consider important, but I think that “Little Golden Books” books strike a chord within all of us who loved to read as kids. There is something about these books that just does it for me. In fact, I went on a mini children’s book shopping spree for Christmas for my nephews and nieces, and many of my finds had that iconic golden spine.

Here’s an idea that I really, really hope will take flight: A Little Tolkien Book, which basically is The Hobbit adapted into the Little Golden Books style. It would look a little something like this.

Even though this is merely a concept, I am all ready to click the pre-order button for all the little kids in my not-so-small family and circle of friends. The brilliantly creative mind behind A Little Tolkien Book is Rosemary Travale, who showcased these images in her blog.

“…Not a nasty, dirty, wet hole, filled with the ends of worms and an oozy smell, nor yet a dry, bare, sandy hole with nothing in it to sit down on or to eat: it was a Hobbit-hole, and that means comfort.”

Bag End couldn’t have been illustrated for this purpose better, don’t you think?

And, of course, Gandalf has to make an appearance. I love his quirky facial expression, and I am sure it will be a hit with kids – and adult Lord of the Ring fans as well.

If we make enough noise, maybe the guys at Little Golden Books will hire Rosemary to make the book. What do you say?