A Look At The Best And Worst Pokémon Games

Pokémon is like that relentless boss or teacher that just won’t get off your back. It literally is a game that just won’t go away and it seems like it is still growing wide audience each and every year. The game has been around since 1996 and continues to evolve. With seven generations the franchise certainly stands in a league of itself, but it doesn’t seem like each game really improves on the last one. Sometimes this is the case and sometimes it isn’t. The best Pokémon games will bring in new Pokémon, stories, villains, heroes, and new lands. Since Pokémon showed up on Game Boy there are now 27 mainline titles available in the series and it doesn’t look like production is going to slow down any time soon. So, if you are looking to get into the Pokémon franchise which games should you really focus on and which ones do you want to avoid?

Pokémon Tournament

Pokken Tournament might be a recent entry in the franchise, but it has already without a doubt made its mark. This is basically like a Pokémon/ Tekken crossover. However, do not be fooled by that statement because it certainly is much more than just a fighting game. It does feature all 801 Pokémon and it isn’t afraid to expand on the typical fighter style games. It is the visuals and the smoothness of the combat that really stand out in this game. Everything is so visually appealing and controlling the characters are just a fluid motion. Another unique thing is that each Pokémon’s personality really shines in his or her fighting style and demeanor.

With the phase shifting feature the games feels more like a strategy game than a typical fighting game. Phase shifting gives the player the ability to switch between duel phase and field phase so that they can exploit their opponent’s weaknesses.

Pokémon Ranger

There are probably a lot of Pokémon enthusiasts that won’t consider Pokémon Ranger a bad game, but it certainly isn’t going to be winning any major awards. The whole game is set around one very annoying gimmick. And, that gimmick is drawing lines around the Pokémon that you are trying to capture. This might seem kind of cool at first, but it wanes really fast and leaves little to the imagination. It is just the repetition of the circles that really take away from the game. By the time you reach the end, you will probably literally have drawn a couple thousand circles and you better hope that you don’t lose your stylus or you will have to quit completely.

Pokémon Snap

There are probably going to be players out there that don’t like Pokémon Snap, but it really offers a different look at the world of Pokémon. In this game you aren’t just focused on capturing Pokémon and training them, you have to wait for the perfect shot. And, this will prove more challenging than you would imagine, which adds to the overall difficulty of the game. The scenery is relaxing and pleasing combined with a posh soundtrack. The story is great and what’s even more surreal is that you actually get to see how Pokémon behave in their habitat. It really is this game that explains why Pokémon is such a popular computer game.

Pokémon Channel

Pokémon Channel is another version of Pokémon that offers a different look at the world of Pokémon. However, this game completely failed in its attempts. All there is to this game is watching TV. Your character lives with a Pikachu and everything takes place right in front of the TV screen. This is one game that certainly doesn’t require a lot of work to succeed, but it requires a lot of patience to make it to the end because it seems like you have to watch every episode of Pichu Bros and they are virtually endless. What’s even more depressing is that you are forced to watch them again when the game ends as a sort of roll credits thing.

Pokémon Colosseum

Pokémon Colosseum is not just a fighting game it is a 3D fighting game that brings along a story and a protagonist to it. This game is without a doubt the closest thing in the long series that has gotten close to resembling a 3D Pokémon game on a console. And, another upside is that you actually have to capture your Pokémon instead of just renting them like you did in Pokémon Stadium.