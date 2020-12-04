A Roundup of Netflix Holiday Movies This 2020

As we start the month of December, it’s high time to get into the holiday spirit and catch up on some Christmas movies. With Netflix just a click away, we have all these options to just unplug and enjoy everything it has to offer. This year, Netflix came out with a variety of holiday movies and shows that are sure to entertain viewers of all ages. Here is a roundup of Netflix holiday movies that you should check out!

Holidate

What’s a Christmas movie without some fun romantic comedy? Holidate stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey as they sign up as each others’ holidates for a year (no attachments and commitment required). As they go through a year’s worth of holidays attending family events and parties, the two end up falling in love. In spite of their growing feelings for each other, the two struggle to admitting it because of their arrangement. This film is funny, relatable, sarcastic, and not too cheesy. However, staying true to its rom com nature, the film’s ending is a bit of a cliché with its cheesy, happy ending.

The Holiday Movies that Made Us (Season 2)

Get a glimpse of some never before seen behind-the-scenes clips of two of the most popular Christmas movies of the 80s and 90s: Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas. This docuseries explains the journey that made these two films so successful through the years. It also features interviews of some of the people involved with bringing them to the big screen. Season 2 was just released last December 1, and reviews of the documentary are just coming out. Don’t miss out on this interesting series, especially if you’re a fan of those films.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

This holiday series focuses on interior designer Benjamin Bradley on his mission to give four deserving families the gift of a holiday home makeover. He, along with his team, uses his expertise to gift these families with extravagant Christmas home decors. From lots of fairy lights to tons of tinsel, the show doesn’t scrimp on its budget at all. This heartwarming series gives us all the Christmas feels as Benjamin tries to uplift these people’s spirits even just for the holidays. Who knows, maybe you could get some inspiration as well!

Angela’s Christmas Wish

This animated Christmas film is a sequel to the Emmy-nominated 2018 film Angela’s Christmas. The plot centers on Angela who plans to reunite her family for Christmas by bringing her father home from Australia. It is based on the children’s story of Pullitzer Prize winning author Frank McCourt. Angela’s Christmas Wish was praised for its ability to weave a simple yet powerful message on the importance of family and the simple joys of the Christmas season. This is truly one of Netflix holiday movies that both adults and kids will love.

Dash & Lily

Another rom com makes it to the list with this Nick Jonas produced coming of age mini series. This interesting and witty series focuses on two characters who meet by chance. They get to know each other through a journal found in a small town bookshop. The two share their love for books and encourage each other to break out of their shells as they try to avoid feeling lonely during the holidays. With the excitement of when and how the two will finally get to meet, this series will surely get you hooked. It also gives viewers a sense of nostalgia by portraying the joys and woes of growing up.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

The sequel to the 2018 The Christmas Chronicles follows the now-grown up and cynical Kate Pierce and her struggle to find the Christmas spirit. She runs away from home, but instead ends up with Jack (her mom’s boyfriend’s son) in the North Pole. The two must help Santa and Mrs. Claus save Christmas against a naughty, rebellious elf.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Netflix holiday movies wouldn’t be complete without a musical featuring the one and only Dolly Parton. It focuses on a wealthy Regina Fuller who wants to evict the residents of her hometown to sell the land to a mall developer. Get some holiday cheer with this fun and feel-good film with a very important lesson on the true meaning of Christmas.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

This sequel to The Princess Switch features Vanessa Hudgens and introduces an evil third look-alike who is out to steal the throne. As if the first film wasn’t crazy enough, the second film is borderline ridiculous yet entertaining. It’s worth a watch if you’d like to follow where the characters are at.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

This fantasy Christmas musical is an extravaganza for all ages. Its show stopping performances and multicolored scenes is Christmas brought to life. Enjoy this film with the whole family and find yourselves on a great adventure!

