A Tribute to Green Superheroes for St. Patrick’s Day

March is here, and that means we get to celebrate one of the most celebrated holidays in a year – St. Patrick’s Day! St. Patrick’s Day is actually an Irish holiday, commemorating the death of Ireland’s patron saint. It is held every March 17. Though it is an Irish holiday, it is pretty big around the world. Traditionally, it comes with wearing something green and drinking lots of alcohol with friends and family. Why green, you may ask? Well, this stems from the Irish folklore that wearing green makes you invisible to leprechauns – sort of like a superpower. So in honor of St. Patrick’s day, here are some of our favorite green superheroes that would fit right in during this holiday.

Hulk

Who wouldn’t know this big guy? Also known in his human form as Bruce Banner, the Hulk is one of the most popular green-skinned superheroes out there. As a superhero, he possesses superhuman strength with no control over his rage and temper. As a human, he is a reserved, socially awkward physicist. With these two opposing personalities, the two end up resenting each other. Ultimately, he is still one of the good guys, but his monstrous side can sometimes get the better of him.

Gamora

Both a former Zehoberei assassin and member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Gamora is one pretty kickass character. She was raised as one of Thanos’ adopted daughters, and grew up being on the wrong side between good and evil. She was heavily trained in combat and assassination, and could cybernetically alter her body. This molded her into Thanos’ favorite daughter and ultimate weapon. But when she crosses paths with the Guardians of the Galaxy and befriends them, she finally starts fighting for the good guys.

Green Arrow

Unlike the first two characters mentioned, the Green Arrow isn’t actually green. This vigilante dresses up like Robin Hood and is also adept with archery. He uses his skills to fight crime and the oppressive rich in Star City. He is also a member of the Justice League. His alter ego, Oliver Queen, is a wealthy businessman and owner of Queen Industries. He uses his vast resources to hide his vigilante side, whereas his alter ego is pretty much a celebrity.

She-Hulk

A cousin to Bruce Banner, She-Hulk or Jennifer Walters gains the hulk superpowers when Bruce gives her an emergency blood transfusion after an injury. However, unlike the Hulk, She-Hulk is still able to retain her intelligence and emotional control in her hulk form. She is a member of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Heroes for Life, the Defenders, and S.H.I.E.L.D.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The TMNT is a group of four anthromorphic turtle ninja teens. Its members are Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. The turtles were trained in the Japanese martial art of ninjutsu by their adoptive father Splinter. They live in the sewers of New York City in their attempt to remain hidden from the outside world. In secret, they fight off criminals, evil overlords, alien invaders, and much more. The franchise actually includes comic books, cartoons, and feature films.

Green Lantern

Green Lantern is a name given to several superheroes that gain superpowers with the help of a magic ring. The ring is powered by willpower, so it gives a variety of powers depending on its wearer. Because the ring gives you immense power, Green Lanterns must take an oath.

Yoda

Master Yoda should definitely be on this list of green superheroes. Okay, he may not technically be an actual superhero, but this guy’s got everything it takes to be one. He may be small, but he is one wise and powerful Jedi Master. For over 800 years, he has trained numerous Jedi. He also played an integral role in Luke Skywalker’s life, even unlocking the path to immortality.

Iron Fist

Iron Fist has the ability to focus his chi into his fist, amplifying its force to 800 pounds and making it immune to pain and injury. He can also use it to fire destructive blasts and speed up his healing abilities. This allows him to recover from any injury, and cure others. Check out the Netflix series along with other Marvel shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage which will all lead to the miniseries The Defenders.

Martian Manhunter

One of the most powerful characters in the world of DC is Martian Manhunter or J’onn J’onzz. Believed to be stronger than Superman, this superhero is the last living Green Martian. Some of his awesome abilities include the power of flight, invulnerability, strength, heat vision, telepathy, and shapeshifting. In fact, even Superman himself admitted that J’onn J’onzz is the most powerful being on the face of the Earth. Who can argue with that, right?

